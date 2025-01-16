https://www.facebook.com/alex.kiddmw
Adieu David Lynch...
Films & Séries


Voila je viens d'apprendre sur sa page officielle la disparition de David Lynch, un réalisateur que j'admirais profondément... Il était pour moi l'un des derniers grands, un génie dont l'oeuvre a marqué le cinéma avec des films et série cultes. Sa dernière apparition, pour moi, et en tant qu'acteur avec son caméo mémorable dans The Fabelmans de Spielberg. Reposez en paix, monsieur Lynch




It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, “Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.”

It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.


Source : https://www.facebook.com/davidlynchofficial/posts/pfbid04LuZED6SrWevszQ1UZoEED6x95znKc7scJxXFL5B1icBKgCiu4T2qYLHsErFNzELl



    sandman, greggy, l83
    posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:28 PM by famimax
    comments (28)
    raioh posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:33 PM
    Damn....
    yogfei posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:35 PM
    Ho merde...grosse perte...
    kratoszeus posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:38 PM
    2025 qui commence bien
    sora78 posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:40 PM
    RIP !
    minbox posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:40 PM
    R.I.P.
    dooku posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:45 PM
    putain un des meilleurs des meilleurs qui part
    cladstrife59 posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:48 PM
    Bordel j'y crois pas, un réalisateur de génie qui s'en va, RIP a ce grand monsieur...
    batipou posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:53 PM
    Mon réalisateur préféré
    shinz0 posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:53 PM
    RIP
    J'oublierai jamais Elephant Man, son adaptation de Dune et Twin Peaks (sauf la saison 3)
    thejoke posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:54 PM
    Eh ben 2025 commence fort
    liberty posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:56 PM
    Rip Monsieur Lynch ! Merci pour vos chef d'oeuvres !
    batipou posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:57 PM
    Shinz0 Qu’est-ce que tu n’as pas aimé dans la saison 3 ?? Pour ma part c’est un retour très incongru, expérimental mais très riche en émotions diverses (dont la frustration)
    wickette posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:58 PM
    RIP
    negan posted the 01/16/2025 at 06:58 PM
    J'ai rarement pris une aussi grosse claque que sur Twin Peak, rip boss
    shinz0 posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:00 PM
    batipou ça part trop dans du n'importe quoi ce n'est pas ce que j'avais aimé dans les 2 premières saisons
    batipou posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:02 PM
    Shinz0 oui je comprends. Ça sort totalement des sentiers battus et ça se rapproche beaucoup plus du film et de la fin de la saison 2 que de la première saison…
    slyder posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:12 PM
    Mais noooooooooon
    noctis posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:14 PM
    RIP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCn3LYqCnrk&ab_channel=AngeloBadalamenti-Topic
    fan2jeux posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:14 PM
    Lost highway

    Hommage à ce monsieur
    weldar posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:16 PM
    L'un de mes réalisateurs préférés.

    C'est con à dire quand tu vois l'actualité dans le monde, mais c'est un choc pour moi.

    Au revoir cher David, vous pourrez rejoindre Badalamenti!
    kratoszeus posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:20 PM
    Rip. Ah oui 78 ans tout de même. Il aura bien vécu
    altendorf posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:23 PM
    WHAT ?!... RIP.
    akinen posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:32 PM
    Filmographie incompatible avec moi. Je déteste les délires oniriques et abstraits.
    denton posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:47 PM
    Enorme perte .Je me suis refait une soiree lost highway et Mullholland drive ya pas un mois.
    Des ambiance sans égal. A la fois fou perturbant la trouille tout y passe.
    Toute sa filmo est marquante de TP à Inland Empire (bon j'ai été le voir 2 fois au ciné c'est celui que j'ai le moins aimé mais tellement fou...)
    RIP à ce grand monsieur.
    coopper posted the 01/16/2025 at 07:51 PM
    Je suis dévasté. Vraiment.
    L'un des plus grands cinéastes US qui a foulé pieds sur terre, avec un cinéma d'une grande sensibilité où l'horreur, l'étrange cohabitent avec le merveilleux, le touchant.

    Jamais egalé.
    celebenoit84 posted the 01/16/2025 at 08:19 PM
    Oh non
    zekk posted the 01/16/2025 at 08:45 PM
    Quel réalisateur ! Je suis vraiment triste RIP
    sonilka posted the 01/16/2025 at 08:54 PM
    Pas vu beaucoup de ses films mais il avait un style bien particulier et une capacité à créer des ambiances incroyables. J'ai vu Mullholland Drive y a de ca un peu plus d'un an et ca m'a marqué ce qui n'est pas courant.
