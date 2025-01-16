Voila je viens d'apprendre sur sa page officielle la disparition de David Lynch, un réalisateur que j'admirais profondément... Il était pour moi l'un des derniers grands, un génie dont l'oeuvre a marqué le cinéma avec des films et série cultes. Sa dernière apparition, pour moi, et en tant qu'acteur avec son caméo mémorable dans The Fabelmans de Spielberg. Reposez en paix, monsieur Lynch
It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, “Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.”
It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.
J'oublierai jamais Elephant Man, son adaptation de Dune et Twin Peaks (sauf la saison 3)
Hommage à ce monsieur
C'est con à dire quand tu vois l'actualité dans le monde, mais c'est un choc pour moi.
Au revoir cher David, vous pourrez rejoindre Badalamenti!
Des ambiance sans égal. A la fois fou perturbant la trouille tout y passe.
Toute sa filmo est marquante de TP à Inland Empire (bon j'ai été le voir 2 fois au ciné c'est celui que j'ai le moins aimé mais tellement fou...)
RIP à ce grand monsieur.
L'un des plus grands cinéastes US qui a foulé pieds sur terre, avec un cinéma d'une grande sensibilité où l'horreur, l'étrange cohabitent avec le merveilleux, le touchant.
Jamais egalé.