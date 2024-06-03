profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
solarr
6
Likes
Likers
solarr
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 86
visites since opening : 134074
solarr > blog
FF 7 Rebirth + Dragon's Dogma 2 par Puyo et Greg (ex-Gamekult)
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7acvmytvbk
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:15 PM by solarr
    comments (11)
    jenicris posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:18 PM
    Ils ont tous les 3 adoré
    solarr posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:18 PM
    jenicris rassurant n'est-ce pas ?
    solarr posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:20 PM
    J'ai souhaité poster l'avis des gars de Gamekult histoire d'avoir d'autres avis et de calmer notre beau monde.
    jenicris posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:21 PM
    solarr la plupart de ceux qui y jouent pensent pareil lol
    Et c'est normal car le jeu est excellent
    solarr posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:23 PM
    jenicris j'aime bien les 45 minutes d'explication sur FF7 Re, ça s'écoute avec plaisir.
    madd posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:24 PM
    30 fps et pas de doublage fr alors que le jeu est bavard. Font chier sérieux
    solarr posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:27 PM
    madd ça ira, c'est pas une catastrophe non plus.
    madd posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:29 PM
    solarr On va attendre la version PS6.
    solarr posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:30 PM
    madd LOL. Je te conseille d'en profiter, notre monde est incertain...
    solarr posted the 03/06/2024 at 09:32 PM
    Re 7 : ils disent que le système de combat, c'est de l'orfèvrerie
    zekk posted the 03/06/2024 at 10:44 PM


    solarr tu veux dire FF7 ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo