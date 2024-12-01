accueil
Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
axlenz
Golden Sun arrive sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendor
Golden Sun et Golden Sun: L'âge perdu seront disponible à partir du
17 janvier
via l'abo NSO + Pack
posted the 01/12/2024 at 01:57 AM by
axlenz
comments (
10
)
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 02:15 AM
pimoody
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 02:31 AM
Remake Hd-2d se serait tellement cool. Mais en attendant ceux qu'ils ne les ont pas fait, FONCEZ !
maxx
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 03:37 AM
Oh my god
nemaydu69
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 03:49 AM
Trop bien
angelsduck
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 05:36 AM
Je vais attendre avant de prendre l'abo rien que pour eux pour voir si c'est bien les versions avec Français ou bien si comme sur les versions demat sur WiiU ce n'est qu'en anglais.
shunsui
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 05:43 AM
J'aurai aimé qu'ils sortent un remaster en boîte (ou même à la limite achetable en demat') pour ce jeu. Car plus d'abo, plus d'y possibilité d'y rejouer par la suite.
shambala93
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 05:59 AM
Je prends, lâchement…
shinz0
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 06:26 AM
Le jeu qui mérite le plus un remake HD-2D
fdestroyer
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 06:31 AM
houuuh c'est beau ça!
burningcrimson
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 06:39 AM
Ameeeeeen
