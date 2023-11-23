+ podcast PlaneteVita.fr
"Liste des jeux cross-buy PS Vita, PS3, PS4 et PS5.
Face à la difficulté de trouver les informations sur ces jeux cross-buy, nous vous proposons notre liste actualisée du point de vue de la PS Vita.
Petit rappel : lorsque vous achetez un titre sur l’une des consoles, vous le retrouverez dans la liste des téléchargements ou la bibliothèque des autres machines éligibles. Bonne recherche !"
Liste mise à jour le 24/10/2023.
Jeu PS Vita Cross-Buy PS3 Cross-Buy PS4 Cross-Buy PS5 Info
10 Second Ninja X X
2064: Read Only Memories X
36 Fragments of Midnight X
99Vidas X X
A Boy And His Blob X X
A Hole New World X
A Winter’s Daydream X
Access Denied X
Active Neurons – Puzzle Game X
Alien Breed X
Alone With You X
Alphaset by POWGI X
Alteric X
Another World X X
Antiquia Lost X
Aqua Kitty: Milk Mine Defender DX X
Asdivine Hearts X
Astro Aqua Kitty X X Acheter la version PS4 ou PS5 pour obtenir la version PS Vita
Attack of the toy tanks X
Attack Of The Toy Tanks X
Awesome Pea X
Awesome Pea 2 X
Axiom Verge X
Azkend 2: The World Beneath X
Back in 1995 X
Back To Bed X X
Balthazar’s Dream X
Bastion X
Battle Rockets X X
Bentley’s Hackpack X
Big Sky Infinity X
Bit Dungeon Plus X
BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien X
Blast ‘Em Bunnies X
Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition X
Blind Men X
Block-A-Pix Deluxe X
Bombing Busters X
Bouncy Bullets X
Bridge Constructor X
Broken Age X
Bucket Knight X
Bunny Must Die! Chelsea And The 7 Devils X
Burly Men At Sea X
Castle Invasion: Throne Out X
CastleStorm X La version PS4 n'est pas cross-buy.
Cel Damage HD X X
Chasm X
Claire: Extended Cut X
Color Slayer X
Corridor Z X
Cosmic Star Heroine X
Cosmophony X X
Counterspy X X
Crimsonland X X
Croixleur Sigma X
Crossovers by POWGI X
Crypt Of The NecroDancer X
Crypto by POWGI X
Curses ‘N Chaos X
Cybarian : The Time Traveling Warrior X
Daggerhood X
Darkest Dungeon X
Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition X
Day Of The Tentacle Remastered X
Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare X
Dead Nation X La version PS4 n'est pas cross-buy
Deep Ones X
Deep Space Rush X
Demetrios: The Big Cynical Adventure X
Demon’s Tier+ X
Devious Dungeon X
Devious Dungeon 2 X
Dex X
Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival X
Distraint X
Divekick X
Doki-Doki Universe X X
Don’t Die, Mr Robot! X
Don’t Starve X
Downwell X
Dragon Fantasy Book I X X
Dragon Fantasy: The Black Tome of Ice X
Dragon Fin Soup X X
Dragon Sinker: Descendants Of Legend X
Dreii X
Drowning X
Duck Souls+ X
Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition X
Dungeon Punks X
Energy Balance X
Energy Cycle X
Energy Cycle Edge X
Energy Invasion X
Entwined X X
Epic Wordsearch Collection X
Epic Wordsearch Collection 2 X
Escape Plan X
Ethan: Meteor Hunter X
Explosive Jake X
Factotum 90 X
Fallen Legion: Flames Of Rebellion X
Fast Striker X
Fez X X
Fifty Words by POWGI X
Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure X
flOw X X
Flower X X
Football Game X
forma.8 X
Foul Play X
Foxyland X
Foxyland 2 X
Full Throttle Remastered X
Fullblast X
Furwind X
Futuridium EP Deluxe X
Ganbare! Super Strikers X
Garou: Mark Of The Wolves X
Ghoulboy X
God Eater Resurrection X
God Of War Collection X
Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns X
Gravity Duck X
Grim Fandango Remastered X
Guacamelee! X
Guard Duty X
Gundemoniums X
Habroxia X
Habroxia 2 X
Hatoful Boyfriend X
Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star X
Helldivers X X
Heroes Trials X
Himno X
Hitman GO: Definitive Edition X
Hoggy 2 X
Hohokum X X
Home X
Hotline Miami X X X
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number X X X
Hue X
Hustle Kings X
I Am The Hero X
I and Me X
Ice Cream Surfer X
Iconoclasts X
InkSplosion X
iO X
Iron Snout X
Jack N' Jill DX X
Jet Car Stunts X X
Just A Phrase by POWGI X
Just Ignore Them X
KickBeat X
Kid Tripp X
King Oddball X
Knightin’+ X
Knock Knock X
Knytt Underground X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS Vita
Kung Fury: Street Rage X
Lara Croft GO X
Laser Disco Defenders X
Last Wings X
League Of Evil X
Legend Of The Skyfish X
Letter Quest Remastered X
Lichtspeer X
Link-A-Pix Deluxe X
Little Big Planet X Seulement les DLC
Little Red Lie X
Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut X
Luftrausers X
Lumo X
Mekabolt X
Mekorama X
Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition X
Metagal X
Metal Slug 3 X X
Metropolis: Lux Obscura X
Midnight Deluxe X
Miles and Kilo X
Milo’s Quest X
Minecraft X
Minutes X
Mixups by POWGI X
Mochi Mochi Boy X
MotorStorm RC X
Mousecraft X X
Mutant Mudds: Super Challenge X
My Aunt Is A Witch X
My Big Sister X
My Name Is Mayo X
Mystery Chronicles: One Way Heroics X
Necrosphere Deluxe X
Need A Packet? X
Neon Chrome X
Neon Junctions X
NeverEnd X
Neverending Nightmares X
Nidhogg X
Ninja Senki DX X
Norman’s Great Illusion X
NORTH X
Nova-111 X X
Nuclear Throne X
Octodad: Dadliest Catch X
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty X X
OlliOlli X X
OlliOlli 2: Welcome To Olliwood X
One Eyed Katkh X
One More Dungeon X
One Word by POWGI X
Organ Trail: Complete Edition X
Pantsu Hunter: Back To The 90s X
Paradox Soul X
Paranautical Activity X
Peasant Knight X
Perils Of Baking X
Pic-A-Pix Classic X
Pic-A-Pix Classic 2 X
Pic-A-Pix Color X
Pic-A-Pix Color 2 X
Pic-A-Pix Pieces X
Pic-A-Pix Pieces 2 X
Pix The Cat X
PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate X
Plague Road X
Planet RIX-13 X
PlayStation All Stars Battle Royale X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS Vita
Poltergeist: A Pixelated Horror X
Project Root X
Proteus X
Pumped BMX+ X X
Q*bert Rebooted X X
Race The Sun X X
Rainbow Skies X X
Rally Copters X
Random Heroes: Gold Edition X
Ratchet And Clank: Q Force X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS Vita
Red Bow X
Reed 2 X
Reed Remastered X
Resogun X X
Retro City Rampage X
Retro City Rampage DX X X
Revenant Saga X
Reverie X
Riddled Corpses EX X
Risk of Rain X
Rock Boshers DX Director’s Cut X
Rocketbirds 2: Evolution X
Rogue Aces X
Rogue Legacy X X
Rollers Of The Realm X
Roundabout X
Rush Rover X
Russian Subway Dogs X
Save The Ninja Clan X
Scintillatron 4096 X
Scram Kitty DX X
Shakedown: Hawaii X X
Shovel Knight X X
Shu X
Shutshimi X
Sigi – A Fart For Melusina X
Siralim X
Siralim 2 X
Skullgirls 2nd Encore X
Sky Force Anniversary X X
Slain: Back From Hell X
Sly 2: Band Of Thieves X
Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves X
Sly Cooper: Thieves In Time X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS Vita
Sly Racoon X
Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype X
Sound Shapes X X
Space Overlords X
Sparkle 2 X
Spellspire X
Spelunky X X
Spheroids X
Spider: Rite Of The Shrouded Moon X
Spiral Splatter X
Spy Chameleon X
Squareboy Vs Bullies: Arena Edition X
Stardew Valley X Le cross-buy n'est plus possible depuis le retrait de la version Vita du Store EU en 2021
Star Wars Pinball X X Acheter la version PS3 ou PS Vita des tables pour obtenir celles de la PS4
Stay X
Stealth Inc 2: A Game Of Clones X X
Stealth Inc: A Clone In The Dark X
Steam Tactics X
SteamWorld Dig X
SteamWorld Dig 2 X
SteamWorld Heist X
Stick It To The Man X
Still Time X
Super Box Land Demake X
Super Destronaut DX X
Super Destronaut Land Wars X
Super Exploding Zoo! X
Super Hydorah X
Super Life Of Pixel X
Super Meat Boy X
Super Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo X
Super Star Wars X
Super Time Force Ultra X
Super Weekend Mode X
Super Wiloo Demake X
Superfrog X
Switch Galaxy Ultra X
Swordbreaker The Game X
Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet X
Tachyon Project X
Talisman: Digital Edition X
Teslagrad X X
Tetra's Escape X
The BIT.TRIP X X
The Bridge X X
The Deer God X
The Jak And Daxter Trilogy X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS Vita
The King Of Fighters ’97 Global Match X
The Last Blade 2 X
The Pinball Arcade – all tables X
The Sly Trilogy X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS Vita
The Sun and Moon X
The Swapper X X
The Swindle X X
The Tower Of Beatrice X
The Treasures Of Montezuma 4 X X
The Unfinished Swan X X
Thomas Was Alone X X
Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition X
Thunder Paw X
Thy Sword X
Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI X
Time Recoil X
Timespinner X
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops X X
Titan Attacks X X
Titan Souls X
Top Darts X
Torquel X
Towerfall: Ascension X
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure X
Twin Robots X
Type: Rider X
Ultratron X X
Uncanny Valley X
Undertale X
UnEpic X
Vasilis X
Velocibox X
Velocity 2X X
Vertical Drop Heroes HD X
Volgarr The Viking X
Volume X
Waking Violet X
Warlock’s Tower X
We Are Doomed X
When Vikings Attack X
Whispering Willows X
Windjammers X
WipEout HD Fury / WipEout 2048 X L'achat de la version PS3 débloque les DLC de WipEout 2048
Without Escape X
Woah Dave! X
Word Maze by POWGI X
Word Search by POWGI X
Word Sudoku by POWGI X
Word Wheel by POWGI X
Wordsweeper by POWGI X
Xeno Crisis X
Xenon Valkyrie+ X
Xenoraid X
Xeodrifter X
Ys Origin X
Zen Pinball 2 X X Acheter la version PS3 ou PS Vita des tables pour obtenir celles de la PS4
Zero Zero Zero Zero X
Zeroptian Invasion X
D'ailleurs, dès la version 2000 de la Vita, c'était déjà un nivellement par le bas.
J'allume ma Vita 3 mois par an mais pour jouer de manière intensive.
Child of Light était une merveille, Inside et Limbo incroyable, Resistance Burning Skies, Virtue Last Reward...
la scène est très active, et les applis pleuvent.
La liste des PKGJ est mise à jour régulièrement.
Je n'abandonnerai jamais cette console, idem pour la 3DS.