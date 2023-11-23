+ podcast PlaneteVita.fr"Liste des jeux cross-buy PS Vita, PS3, PS4 et PS5.Face à la difficulté de trouver les informations sur ces jeux cross-buy, nous vous proposons notre liste actualisée du point de vue de la PS Vita.Petit rappel : lorsque vous achetez un titre sur l’une des consoles, vous le retrouverez dans la liste des téléchargements ou la bibliothèque des autres machines éligibles. Bonne recherche !"Liste mise à jour le 24/10/2023.Jeu PS Vita Cross-Buy PS3 Cross-Buy PS4 Cross-Buy PS5 Info10 Second Ninja X X2064: Read Only Memories X36 Fragments of Midnight X99Vidas X XA Boy And His Blob X XA Hole New World XA Winter’s Daydream XAccess Denied XActive Neurons – Puzzle Game XAlien Breed XAlone With You XAlphaset by POWGI XAlteric XAnother World X XAntiquia Lost XAqua Kitty: Milk Mine Defender DX XAsdivine Hearts XAstro Aqua Kitty X X Acheter la version PS4 ou PS5 pour obtenir la version PS VitaAttack of the toy tanks XAttack Of The Toy Tanks XAwesome Pea XAwesome Pea 2 XAxiom Verge XAzkend 2: The World Beneath XBack in 1995 XBack To Bed X XBalthazar’s Dream XBastion XBattle Rockets X XBentley’s Hackpack XBig Sky Infinity XBit Dungeon Plus XBIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien XBlast ‘Em Bunnies XBlasting Agent: Ultimate Edition XBlind Men XBlock-A-Pix Deluxe XBombing Busters XBouncy Bullets XBridge Constructor XBroken Age XBucket Knight XBunny Must Die! Chelsea And The 7 Devils XBurly Men At Sea XCastle Invasion: Throne Out XCastleStorm X La version PS4 n'est pas cross-buy.Cel Damage HD X XChasm XClaire: Extended Cut XColor Slayer XCorridor Z XCosmic Star Heroine XCosmophony X XCounterspy X XCrimsonland X XCroixleur Sigma XCrossovers by POWGI XCrypt Of The NecroDancer XCrypto by POWGI XCurses ‘N Chaos XCybarian : The Time Traveling Warrior XDaggerhood XDarkest Dungeon XDarkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition XDay Of The Tentacle Remastered XDead Ahead: Zombie Warfare XDead Nation X La version PS4 n'est pas cross-buyDeep Ones XDeep Space Rush XDemetrios: The Big Cynical Adventure XDemon’s Tier+ XDevious Dungeon XDevious Dungeon 2 XDex XDino Dini’s Kick Off Revival XDistraint XDivekick XDoki-Doki Universe X XDon’t Die, Mr Robot! XDon’t Starve XDownwell XDragon Fantasy Book I X XDragon Fantasy: The Black Tome of Ice XDragon Fin Soup X XDragon Sinker: Descendants Of Legend XDreii XDrowning XDuck Souls+ XDuke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition XDungeon Punks XEnergy Balance XEnergy Cycle XEnergy Cycle Edge XEnergy Invasion XEntwined X XEpic Wordsearch Collection XEpic Wordsearch Collection 2 XEscape Plan XEthan: Meteor Hunter XExplosive Jake XFactotum 90 XFallen Legion: Flames Of Rebellion XFast Striker XFez X XFifty Words by POWGI XFill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure XflOw X XFlower X XFootball Game Xforma.8 XFoul Play XFoxyland XFoxyland 2 XFull Throttle Remastered XFullblast XFurwind XFuturidium EP Deluxe XGanbare! Super Strikers XGarou: Mark Of The Wolves XGhoulboy XGod Eater Resurrection XGod Of War Collection XGrass Cutter – Mutated Lawns XGravity Duck XGrim Fandango Remastered XGuacamelee! XGuard Duty XGundemoniums XHabroxia XHabroxia 2 XHatoful Boyfriend XHatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star XHelldivers X XHeroes Trials XHimno XHitman GO: Definitive Edition XHoggy 2 XHohokum X XHome XHotline Miami X X XHotline Miami 2: Wrong Number X X XHue XHustle Kings XI Am The Hero XI and Me XIce Cream Surfer XIconoclasts XInkSplosion XiO XIron Snout XJack N' Jill DX XJet Car Stunts X XJust A Phrase by POWGI XJust Ignore Them XKickBeat XKid Tripp XKing Oddball XKnightin’+ XKnock Knock XKnytt Underground X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS VitaKung Fury: Street Rage XLara Croft GO XLaser Disco Defenders XLast Wings XLeague Of Evil XLegend Of The Skyfish XLetter Quest Remastered XLichtspeer XLink-A-Pix Deluxe XLittle Big Planet X Seulement les DLCLittle Red Lie XLone Survivor: The Director’s Cut XLuftrausers XLumo XMekabolt XMekorama XMercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition XMetagal XMetal Slug 3 X XMetropolis: Lux Obscura XMidnight Deluxe XMiles and Kilo XMilo’s Quest XMinecraft XMinutes XMixups by POWGI XMochi Mochi Boy XMotorStorm RC XMousecraft X XMutant Mudds: Super Challenge XMy Aunt Is A Witch XMy Big Sister XMy Name Is Mayo XMystery Chronicles: One Way Heroics XNecrosphere Deluxe XNeed A Packet? XNeon Chrome XNeon Junctions XNeverEnd XNeverending Nightmares XNidhogg XNinja Senki DX XNorman’s Great Illusion XNORTH XNova-111 X XNuclear Throne XOctodad: Dadliest Catch XOddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty X XOlliOlli X XOlliOlli 2: Welcome To Olliwood XOne Eyed Katkh XOne More Dungeon XOne Word by POWGI XOrgan Trail: Complete Edition XPantsu Hunter: Back To The 90s XParadox Soul XParanautical Activity XPeasant Knight XPerils Of Baking XPic-A-Pix Classic XPic-A-Pix Classic 2 XPic-A-Pix Color XPic-A-Pix Color 2 XPic-A-Pix Pieces XPic-A-Pix Pieces 2 XPix The Cat XPixelJunk Shooter Ultimate XPlague Road XPlanet RIX-13 XPlayStation All Stars Battle Royale X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS VitaPoltergeist: A Pixelated Horror XProject Root XProteus XPumped BMX+ X XQ*bert Rebooted X XRace The Sun X XRainbow Skies X XRally Copters XRandom Heroes: Gold Edition XRatchet And Clank: Q Force X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS VitaRed Bow XReed 2 XReed Remastered XResogun X XRetro City Rampage XRetro City Rampage DX X XRevenant Saga XReverie XRiddled Corpses EX XRisk of Rain XRock Boshers DX Director’s Cut XRocketbirds 2: Evolution XRogue Aces XRogue Legacy X XRollers Of The Realm XRoundabout XRush Rover XRussian Subway Dogs XSave The Ninja Clan XScintillatron 4096 XScram Kitty DX XShakedown: Hawaii X XShovel Knight X XShu XShutshimi XSigi – A Fart For Melusina XSiralim XSiralim 2 XSkullgirls 2nd Encore XSky Force Anniversary X XSlain: Back From Hell XSly 2: Band Of Thieves XSly 3: Honour Among Thieves XSly Cooper: Thieves In Time X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS VitaSly Racoon XSöldner-X 2: Final Prototype XSound Shapes X XSpace Overlords XSparkle 2 XSpellspire XSpelunky X XSpheroids XSpider: Rite Of The Shrouded Moon XSpiral Splatter XSpy Chameleon XSquareboy Vs Bullies: Arena Edition XStardew Valley X Le cross-buy n'est plus possible depuis le retrait de la version Vita du Store EU en 2021Star Wars Pinball X X Acheter la version PS3 ou PS Vita des tables pour obtenir celles de la PS4Stay XStealth Inc 2: A Game Of Clones X XStealth Inc: A Clone In The Dark XSteam Tactics XSteamWorld Dig XSteamWorld Dig 2 XSteamWorld Heist XStick It To The Man XStill Time XSuper Box Land Demake XSuper Destronaut DX XSuper Destronaut Land Wars XSuper Exploding Zoo! XSuper Hydorah XSuper Life Of Pixel XSuper Meat Boy XSuper Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo XSuper Star Wars XSuper Time Force Ultra XSuper Weekend Mode XSuper Wiloo Demake XSuperfrog XSwitch Galaxy Ultra XSwordbreaker The Game XSyrup And The Ultimate Sweet XTachyon Project XTalisman: Digital Edition XTeslagrad X XTetra's Escape XThe BIT.TRIP X XThe Bridge X XThe Deer God XThe Jak And Daxter Trilogy X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS VitaThe King Of Fighters ’97 Global Match XThe Last Blade 2 XThe Pinball Arcade – all tables XThe Sly Trilogy X Acheter la version PS3 pour obtenir la version PS VitaThe Sun and Moon XThe Swapper X XThe Swindle X XThe Tower Of Beatrice XThe Treasures Of Montezuma 4 X XThe Unfinished Swan X XThomas Was Alone X XThree Fourths Home: Extended Edition XThunder Paw XThy Sword XTic-Tac-Letters by POWGI XTime Recoil XTimespinner XTiny Troopers Joint Ops X XTitan Attacks X XTitan Souls XTop Darts XTorquel XTowerfall: Ascension XTwin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure XTwin Robots XType: Rider XUltratron X XUncanny Valley XUndertale XUnEpic XVasilis XVelocibox XVelocity 2X XVertical Drop Heroes HD XVolgarr The Viking XVolume XWaking Violet XWarlock’s Tower XWe Are Doomed XWhen Vikings Attack XWhispering Willows XWindjammers XWipEout HD Fury / WipEout 2048 X L'achat de la version PS3 débloque les DLC de WipEout 2048Without Escape XWoah Dave! XWord Maze by POWGI XWord Search by POWGI XWord Sudoku by POWGI XWord Wheel by POWGI XWordsweeper by POWGI XXeno Crisis XXenon Valkyrie+ XXenoraid XXeodrifter XYs Origin XZen Pinball 2 X X Acheter la version PS3 ou PS Vita des tables pour obtenir celles de la PS4Zero Zero Zero Zero XZeroptian Invasion X