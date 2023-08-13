profile
all
[Rumeur] FFVII Remake sur Xbox
Jeux Video


Peut-être une erreur mais c'est ce que semble teaser Xbox Brazil dans le cadre de la fête des pères locale.

Et là, c'est même pas la version Intergrade
    posted the 08/13/2023 at 05:38 PM by shanks
    comments (11)
    gat posted the 08/13/2023 at 05:43 PM
    Nan mais y’a aucune raison qu’il ne débarque pas. La question c’est juste « quand ? »
    Idem pour le XVI et Forspoken d’ailleurs.
    J’veux dire, à partir du moment que SE annonce que FF XIV arrive sur Xbox… Bref quoi
    cliana posted the 08/13/2023 at 05:46 PM
    On a faim !
    wickette posted the 08/13/2023 at 05:48 PM
    oula certains vont faire une crise ici. Damage control et sarcasme dans 3,2,1...
    grievous32 posted the 08/13/2023 at 05:58 PM
    Et ben, ce serait pas dommage. En soi, ça me fera pas y jouer, mais vu le temps que ça aura pris...

    Enfin c'est pas pire que le temps pour sortir Broforce sur XBOX
    deathegg posted the 08/13/2023 at 05:59 PM
    C'est pas microsoft qui avait pleuré justement parce qu'il avait un contrat d'exclu complète sur FFVII et FFXVI ?
    natedrake posted the 08/13/2023 at 06:02 PM
    Quand tu vois que même Dragon Quest sort sur Xbox, y'a rien d'étonnant à ce que le remake du VII sorte chez Microsoft.
    brookk posted the 08/13/2023 at 06:04 PM
    deathegg oui pendant leur audition pour le rachat acti c'était un de leurs principaux arguments d'ailleurs
    raoh38 posted the 08/13/2023 at 06:12 PM
    brookk deathegg ne deformez pas tout svp merci. Le téléphone arabe a de beaux jours avec internet...
    squall06 posted the 08/13/2023 at 06:13 PM
    wickette
    nobleswan posted the 08/13/2023 at 06:15 PM
    On s'en fout Starfield arrive.
    kurosu posted the 08/13/2023 at 06:16 PM
    Du coup c'est un bon jeu maintenant ?
