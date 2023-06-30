Top 30 Japon

1 [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 336,027 (New)

2 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 25,155 (1,697,225)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,066 (5,344,544)

4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,166 (3,171,606)

5 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,156 (1,107,323)

6 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,901 (5,058,457)

7 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,597 (4,043,435)

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,282 (5,219,828 )

9 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,231 (3,45,063)

10 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,531 (2,216,142)

11 [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 3,455 (37,085)

12 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 3,123 (451,178 )

13 [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 3,078 (25,384)

14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,009 (7,483,202)

15 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,995 (1,250,707)

16 [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 2,539 (31,816)

17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,991 (1,131,136)

18 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1,736 (1,161,089)

19 [NSW] FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Rainy Frog, 06/15/23) – 1,702 (6,593)

20 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,699 (2,885,784)

21 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1,696 (1,269,933)

22 [NSW] Sonic Origins Plus (SEGA, 06/23/23) – 1,661 (New)

23 [PS4] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 1,540 (12,595)

24 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,477 (1,036,788 )

25 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,467 (184,721)

26 [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (ATLUS, 06/01/23) – 1,463 (47,636)

27 [NSW] We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (Bandai Namco, 06/02/23) – 1,380 (14,447)

28 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,319 (70,422)

29 [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1,214 (54,235)

30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,187 (1,298,676)



Une fois de plus le même constat le Japon c'est nintendoland, c'est tout bonnement effrayant de se dire que malgré qu'FF soit premier le constat est qu'en regardant le top 10 y voit 9 jeux sur 10 qui sont Switch.

Et que sur ces 9 jeux 8 sont 100% nintendo, Minecraft continuant à faire son chemin.

et sur ses 8 jeux Nintendo il n'y a qu'1 jeu de 2023 et qu'il a encore 2 jeux de 2017



En regardant le top 30 sur la Nintendo-mination, le top se lit comme cela:



les 2 premier tiers c'est pour Nintendo et le dernier tiers on a les jeux Switch d'éditeurs tiers.



Le marché Japonais semble un plus open au production occidental:

Ark, Minecraft, Diablo 4 présent sur 2 supports.