.
[img]
profile
suzukube
120
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3142
visites since opening : 5365414
suzukube > blog
all
C'était bien la Summer Game Fest, mais il manquait ce jeu...


Dokev. Le GOTY surprise coréen avec son incroyable bande son inspirée de la KPOP n'était pas au programme.

J'ai été déçu. Très déçu !
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/09/2023 at 12:18 AM by suzukube
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo