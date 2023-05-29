.
ROG ALLY : La MAJ du firmware augmente ses performances !
DAVE2D a retesté la Steam Deck et SURPRISE : ses performance ont augmenté de 10 à 25 % selon les cas avec la dernière MAJ !



J'ai vraiment hâte de la voir tourner sur Fortnite :-D !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/rog-ally-la-maj-du-firmware-augmente-ses-performances/
    posted the 05/29/2023 at 09:19 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    victornewman posted the 05/29/2023 at 09:25 PM
    pimoody posted the 05/29/2023 at 09:28 PM
    Comme le steam deck, les majs améliore les perfs, tant mieux, et la batterie dans tout ça ?
    suzukube posted the 05/29/2023 at 09:46 PM
    pimoody La consommation ne change pas - enfin après tu peux jouer en 15 Watts sur plus de jeu et avoir plus de batterie =)
    leonsilverburg posted the 05/29/2023 at 10:42 PM
    Full démat, cette console...
    L'impression de revenir 15 ans en arrière avec la PSP GO
