[Rumeur] Nouveau modèle Switch pour la fin de l'année ?

Voici ce qu'écrivait un Leaker sur 4CHAN si vous comparez avec les annonces du Pokemon Presents d'aujourd'hui, il y a beaucoup de similitudes


Le plus intéressant c'est la dernière ligne, il y a écrit :
“We are working on a graphics enhancement patch for the new Nintendo Switch models that will be released alongside DLC2.”


https://nintendoeverything.com/rumor-pokemon-scarlet-and-violet-dlc-leaker-says-new-switch-coming-alongside-indigo-disk/
    posted the 02/27/2023 at 05:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    kujiraldine posted the 02/27/2023 at 05:57 PM
    .... ça m'arrange pas. Je voulais me prendre la collector Zelda. Si ce n'est pas un Switch DEUX, serait abusé :°
    guiguif posted the 02/27/2023 at 05:58 PM
    donc la Switch 2 pour 2025 ?
    axlenz posted the 02/27/2023 at 06:04 PM
    guiguif ou ils veulent faire une sorte de Switch qui pérennisera en sortant des upgrades hardware au fil du temps façon téléphone portable ? Perso je n'y crois mais bon...
    e3ologue posted the 02/27/2023 at 06:09 PM
    perso je n'y crois pas à moins qu'ils balancent la nextgen pour Noel.
    sonilka posted the 02/27/2023 at 06:10 PM
    Bof, à une époque sur 4Chan, on avait souvent des com' édité (sans modif de la date d'origine) après une présentation pour faire croire à une prédiction.
    rickles posted the 02/27/2023 at 06:13 PM
    pour ceux qui continuent à baser leurs espoirs sur un mec qui parle Japlish, voici un exemple de la maîtrise de l'anglais par des Japonais.

    https://www.reddit.com/r/Damnthatsinteresting/comments/whwewe/letter_from_neighbor_in_japan/
    lalisa posted the 02/27/2023 at 06:20 PM
    Svp Nintendo du 720p natif 60 fps lock en élevé. J'en peux plus du low sur certains jeux. J'ai des jeux sur Switch ils sont 360p 20 - 30 FPS en low ça m'explose les yeux.
