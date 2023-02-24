profile
Top 30 Japon avec 1 énorme surprise!
1 [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 36,958 (104,154)
2 [PS5] WILD HEARTS (Electronic Arts, 02/17/23) – 26,905 (New)
3 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 23,593 (4,860,103)
4 [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/16/23) – 21,860 (New)
5 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 12,958 (3,889,142)
6 [NSW] Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (Square Enix, 02/16/23) – 11,565 (New)
7 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,227 (5,163,206)
8 [PS4] Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/16/23) – 7,503 (New)
9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,573 (3,046,881)
10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,773 (1,007,103)
11 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 5,772 (286,767)
12 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,587 (5,126,484)
13 [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 4,494 (197,681)
14 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,587 (5,126,484)
15 [XSX] Forza Horizon 5 (Microsoft, 11/09/21) – 3,943 (6,445)
16 [PS4] Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (Square Enix, 02/16/23) – 3,610 (New)
17 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 3,348 (2,627,027)
18 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,028 (2,138,196)
19 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,967 (7,432,677)
20 [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 2,948 (57,909)
21 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,872 (1,088,417)
22 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,870 (2,847,033)
23 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,793 (3,350,243)
24 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,786 (1,000,201)
25 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 2,231 (274,333)
26 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 2,209 (151,755)
27 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,106 (154,655)
28 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 1,791 (308,555)
29 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 1,657 (89,446)
30 [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 1,582 (71,442)


A vous de deviner quelle énorme surprise offre ce nouveau TOP 30
    posted the 02/24/2023 at 10:39 AM by newtechnix
    comments (9)
    guiguif posted the 02/24/2023 at 10:45 AM
    Un jeu Xbox
    newtechnix posted the 02/24/2023 at 10:46 AM
    Kirby and the Forgotten Land tape le million

    Momotaroh lui devrait toucher la barre des 3 millions sans doute avant la sortie de la suite annoncée dernièrement

    Le chiffre de 5 millions dépassées par Mario Party Superstar me semble faux, ils ont du faire une erreur car doublon avec Smash Bros

    La surprise ce n'est pas le retour de bayonetta 3 dans le Top 30
    lalisa posted the 02/24/2023 at 10:53 AM
    Forza Horizon 5 dans le top 30.
    newtechnix posted the 02/24/2023 at 10:55 AM
    lalisa he oui, it's beginning!
    lalisa posted the 02/24/2023 at 11:02 AM
    newtechnix Le dernier jeu Xbox à figurer dans le top 30 était Final Fantasy XV en novembre 2016 !
    sora78 posted the 02/24/2023 at 11:03 AM
    Mdr les 4000 acheteurs Forza Horizon 5, ils se sont perdu
    hayatevibritania posted the 02/24/2023 at 11:29 AM
    C'est des ventes bundle pour Forza, comme GT et Horizon avant (maintenant?).
    psxbox posted the 02/24/2023 at 11:40 AM
    Étrange pour un jeux qui est dans le gamepass
    cyr posted the 02/24/2023 at 01:13 PM
    sora78 c'est sur. Mais les ventes de Xbox série sont plus cohérent avec le top software qu'avec la PS5...

    A ce demander ce que font les japonais avec....
