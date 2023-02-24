1 [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 36,958 (104,154)3 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 23,593 (4,860,103)5 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 12,958 (3,889,142)7 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,227 (5,163,206)9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,573 (3,046,881)10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,773 (1,007,103)11 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 5,772 (286,767)12 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,587 (5,126,484)13 [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 4,494 (197,681)14 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,587 (5,126,484)15 [XSX] Forza Horizon 5 (Microsoft, 11/09/21) – 3,943 (6,445)17 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 3,348 (2,627,027)18 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,028 (2,138,196)19 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,967 (7,432,677)20 [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 2,948 (57,909)21 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,872 (1,088,417)22 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,870 (2,847,033)23 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,793 (3,350,243)24 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,786 (1,000,201)25 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 2,231 (274,333)26 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 2,209 (151,755)27 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,106 (154,655)28 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 1,791 (308,555)29 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 1,657 (89,446)30 [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 1,582 (71,442)A vous de deviner quelle énorme surprise offre ce nouveau TOP 30