PS5 25.00 (28.33) - - XSX 18.50 (21.50) - - NS 114.33 (119.75)
Chart Famitsu Q3 2022-2023 (oct-dec)
Charts


TOP HARDWARE


TOP 10 SOFTWARE

NB : FF Crisis core (PS5+PS4+NS) = 184.000

SOFTWARE ANNEE 2022 COMPLETE
    posted the 12/30/2022 at 02:48 PM by darkshao
    comments (1)
    shambala93 posted the 12/30/2022 at 02:58 PM
    Et oui dommage que la PS5 soit introuvable. Couplée avec le succès de la Switch = tous les concurrents à la rue !
