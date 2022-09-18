accueil
Gamer since 1984
name :
No Man's Sky
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Hello Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
suzukube
Comment No Man's Sky a ruiné la vie de son créateur ?
Une histoire superbement racontée par Harddisk.
Un jeu vraiment sympa au passage
Un jeu sans DLC payant, sans Microtransaction, créé par une équipe de 15 personnes, et qui mérite le respect.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
onsentapedequijesuis
posted the 09/18/2022 at 10:20 PM by
suzukube
comments (
2
)
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 10:49 PM
Génial !
keiku
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 11:00 PM
Un très mauvais départ pour une très belle arrivée
