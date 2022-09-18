profile
No Man's Sky
32
Likers
name : No Man's Sky
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Hello Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
118
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2865
visites since opening : 4604425
suzukube > blog
all
Comment No Man's Sky a ruiné la vie de son créateur ?
Une histoire superbement racontée par Harddisk.



Un jeu vraiment sympa au passage

Un jeu sans DLC payant, sans Microtransaction, créé par une équipe de 15 personnes, et qui mérite le respect.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    onsentapedequijesuis
    posted the 09/18/2022 at 10:20 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 09/18/2022 at 10:49 PM
    Génial !
    keiku posted the 09/18/2022 at 11:00 PM
    Un très mauvais départ pour une très belle arrivée
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo