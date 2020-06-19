profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
87
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-infiltration
european release date : 06/19/2020
articles : 4318
visites since opening : 6172829
nicolasgourry > blog
The Last of Us Part II / Prix intéressant Physique




Le jeu est en neuf, en physique, maintenant à 19,99€


E.Leclerc / CDiscount / Micromania / FNAC (18,99€)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOiUtRF8k28
    posted the 05/27/2022 at 12:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/27/2022 at 12:13 PM
    Et ben, c'est donné !

    Sony devrait songer à le sortir sur PC plein pot, ça fera plaisir à Jamrock !!
    link571 posted the 05/27/2022 at 12:45 PM
    J’ai tellement envie de le refaire mais je patiente dans l’espoir d’une version PS5…
    cladstrife59 posted the 05/27/2022 at 12:55 PM
    Et le premier a 9.9 le plus souvent ça fait pas cher pour d'excellents jeux.
    soulfull posted the 05/27/2022 at 01:23 PM
    ça fait quand même longtemps qu'il descend à ce prix en promo mais ça reste toujours une super offre.

    link571 Pareil que toi , peur de le refaire et de se prendre l'annonce d'un remaster en pleine face.
    bladagun posted the 05/27/2022 at 01:40 PM
    Bah allez c'est bon j'abandonne j'en ai marre d'attendre, je vais le faire rapide et plus y toucher.
