accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
87
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
jojoplay4
,
chester
,
minbox
,
anakaris
,
oloman334
,
diablass59
,
eldren
,
nduvel
,
vfries
,
squal
,
escobar
,
trungz
,
link49
,
shanks
,
greggy
,
strifedcloud
,
nekonoctis
,
serialgamer7
,
angelcloud
,
fullbuster
,
leonr4
,
goldmen33
,
opthomas
,
sabelette
,
koopa
,
lanni
,
kira93
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
roxloud
,
milo42
,
sora78
,
jenicris
,
zenimar
,
torotoro59
,
aros
,
misterpixel
,
kali
,
ninja17
,
tolgafury
,
killia
,
mickurt
,
biboys
,
gantzeur
,
raph64
,
eduardos
,
binou87
,
kevisiano
,
sephiroth07
,
sid
,
sonilka
,
nindo64
,
marcus62
,
voxen
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
finalfantasyxv
,
wario
,
walterwhite
,
giochi
,
mugimando
,
beppop
,
mrpopulus
,
davonizuka
,
bogsnake
,
korou
,
spilner
,
lightning
,
arngrim
,
ravyxxs
,
aiolia081
,
kalas28
,
draer
,
tynokarts
,
kr16
,
leblogdeshacka
,
cannatonic
,
siil
,
gattsuborne
,
arthdy
,
octobar
,
linuxclan
,
musm
,
eljugadordelaplaya
,
serve
,
clashroyale
,
colibrie
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-infiltration
european release date :
06/19/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
125
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanissou
,
coldy
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4318
visites since opening :
6172829
nicolasgourry
> blog
The Last of Us Part II / Prix intéressant Physique
Le jeu est en neuf, en physique, maintenant à
19,99€
E.Leclerc
/
CDiscount
/
Micromania
/
FNAC (18,99€)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOiUtRF8k28
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/27/2022 at 12:10 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/27/2022 at 12:13 PM
Et ben, c'est donné !
Sony devrait songer à le sortir sur PC plein pot, ça fera plaisir à
Jamrock
!!
link571
posted
the 05/27/2022 at 12:45 PM
J’ai tellement envie de le refaire mais je patiente dans l’espoir d’une version PS5…
cladstrife59
posted
the 05/27/2022 at 12:55 PM
Et le premier a 9.9 le plus souvent ça fait pas cher pour d'excellents jeux.
soulfull
posted
the 05/27/2022 at 01:23 PM
ça fait quand même longtemps qu'il descend à ce prix en promo mais ça reste toujours une super offre.
link571
Pareil que toi , peur de le refaire et de se prendre l'annonce d'un remaster en pleine face.
bladagun
posted
the 05/27/2022 at 01:40 PM
Bah allez c'est bon j'abandonne j'en ai marre d'attendre, je vais le faire rapide et plus y toucher.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Sony devrait songer à le sortir sur PC plein pot, ça fera plaisir à Jamrock !!
link571 Pareil que toi , peur de le refaire et de se prendre l'annonce d'un remaster en pleine face.