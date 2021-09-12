¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Les otakus en France vu par un japonais.
Vidéo très intéressante je recommande !



Abonnez-vous à la chaine de Tokyo No Jo !
    posted the 12/09/2021 at 07:57 PM by suzukube
    comments (13)
    plistter posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:14 PM
    shigerumawa posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:20 PM
    quand j’étais ado on a rencontrés des japonaises à la tour Eiffel et on leur a chanté "chala head chala", elles nous avaient répondu "honorées" et ont étaient tout content..
    keiku posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:23 PM
    shigerumawa tatemae...
    choroq posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:23 PM
    Super intéressant, merci, otaqueue, ça fait très drôle forcément.
    Pour le travail, ça fait vraiment pas envie pour le coup. J'imagine arrivé la bas, je risque d'être le premier employé qui gueule plus fort que son patron.
    suzukube posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:24 PM
    shigerumawa quand j'étais au Japon, y'a une fille elle m'a demandé c'était quoi mon eau préférée (?!) et elle était déçue que je n'ai pas répondu Evian -___- !

    J'savais même pas que les eaux française étaient renommées chez eux
    suzukube posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:26 PM
    shigerumawa Y'a même un tuto pour faire des coques de téléphone Evian, c'est un délire... https://youtu.be/yRJIxKso7mU
    shigerumawa posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:29 PM
    suzukube "spoiler": elles nous avaient traités d'en**lés
    kikoo31 posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:43 PM
    putain le sketch entre otaku Moe anime et otaku Idol lolicon
    5120x2880 posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:45 PM
    Suzukube https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x13n9i8
    populus posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:53 PM
    "Abonnez vous à la chaîne de"

    Non
    idd posted the 12/09/2021 at 08:56 PM
    vraiment géniale la vidéo
    victornewman posted the 12/09/2021 at 09:02 PM
    ne pas confondre Otaku et Otacouille
    palan posted the 12/09/2021 at 09:48 PM
    suzukube si evian est tres connu la bas, il en dans les machine avec un petit drapeau français.
