Hardware
1 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,610 (2,804,231)
2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,592 (4,025,525)
3 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 14,229 (2,167,282)
4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 10,307 (2,358,861)
5 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,697 (4,407,632)
6 [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 7,939 (74,110)
7 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 7,829 (872,702)
8 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,764 (4,128,200)
9 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,824 (788,500)
10 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 5,739 (1,982,289)
11 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,728 (6,872,733)
12 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 4,691 (127,221)
13 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 4,613 (229,121)
14 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,299 (3,935,543)
15 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,149 (1,868,457)
16 [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 4,124 (76,361)
17 [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 3,997 (186,042)
18 [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 3,625 (239,775)
19 [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 3,305 (183,733)
20 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 3,245 (261,082)
21 [NSW] Demon Gaze EXTRA (Kadokawa Games, 09/02/21) – 3,111 (New)
22 [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 3,018 (227,554)
23 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 3,006 (141,017)
24 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 2,977 (17,355)
25 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 2,962 (134,245)
26 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 2,868 (2,318,363)
27 [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 2,437 (179,938 )
28 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,312 (1,091,418 )
29 [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 2,310 (276,800)
30 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 2,251 (625,524)
1 seule nouveauté et qui disparaitre la semaine prochaine du top 30
Peu de chose à dire, juste comme cela, Taiko à la 30 ème aura au final fait des ventes sympathique avec plus de 625 000 jeux vendus
curieux de savoir combien ils en ont vendus avec le demat
le visual novel qui avait fait premier et deuxième baisse mais très fortement sur switch faisant 4 124 cette semaine à la 16 ème palce
tandis que la version PSQ4 elle se maintien bien faisant 7939 à la 6ème place.
2 hypothèses:
ou la version PS4 a été sous-estimé pour les stocks et ils en ont réapprovisionné rapidement pour répondre à la demande
ou alors la version switch est en rupture de stock.
perso les visual novel, c'est pas du JV