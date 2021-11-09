1 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,610 (2,804,231)2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,592 (4,025,525)3 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 14,229 (2,167,282)4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 10,307 (2,358,861)5 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,697 (4,407,632)6 [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 7,939 (74,110)7 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 7,829 (872,702)8 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,764 (4,128,200)9 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,824 (788,500)10 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 5,739 (1,982,289)11 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,728 (6,872,733)12 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 4,691 (127,221)13 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 4,613 (229,121)14 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,299 (3,935,543)15 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,149 (1,868,457)16 [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 4,124 (76,361)17 [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 3,997 (186,042)18 [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 3,625 (239,775)19 [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 3,305 (183,733)20 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 3,245 (261,082)22 [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 3,018 (227,554)23 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 3,006 (141,017)24 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 2,977 (17,355)25 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 2,962 (134,245)26 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 2,868 (2,318,363)27 [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 2,437 (179,938 )28 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,312 (1,091,418 )29 [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 2,310 (276,800)30 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 2,251 (625,524)1 seule nouveauté et qui disparaitre la semaine prochaine du top 30Peu de chose à dire, juste comme cela, Taiko à la 30 ème aura au final fait des ventes sympathique avec plus de 625 000 jeux vendus