3 [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 17,333 (129,448 )4 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 14,105 (157,753)5 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,847 (2,681,938 )6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 12,348 (2,044,991)7 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,614 (3,909,308 )8 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,298 (2,261,196)9 [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 8,272 (187,505)10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,434 (4,333,576)11 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 6,933 (805,364)12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,208 (6,819,664)13 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 5,524 (2,285,466)14 [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/21) – 5,324 (55,570)15 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 5,237 (1,929,324)16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,582 (743,542)17 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 4,533 (4,080,005)18 [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/21) – 4,409 (70,376)19 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,304 (3,896,920)20 [PS4] Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco, 06/24/21) – 3,581 (29,546)21 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,558 (1,835,938 )22 [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 3,505 (256,863)24 [NSW] Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch (Nippon Columbia, 07/01/21) – 2,884 (7,370)25 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 2,708 (119,050)27 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 2,132 (113,263)29 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,666 (2,246,777)30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,650 (1,107,391)Analyse rapide, comme prévu malgré qu'on ait eu droit à 2 grosses nouveautés récemment, il faut descendre à la 18 ème pour les retrouvér (Samourai Warrior 5) et ensuite Scarlet Nexus (20ème place)-Outre les bonnes performances de MH stories et E-baseball pro prenant respectivement la première et la seconde place, il faut descendre bas à nouveau pour trouver la troisième nouveauté de la semaine et là on peut parler d'un gros bide pour The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel avec à peine 3426 exemplaires sur switch.Et toujours aussi flippant de ne pas voir un titre PS5 dans ce top 30, alors qu'il ne faudrait à peine vendre1650 exemplaires d'un jeu pour figurer dans le topLe Japon est devenu vraiment trop casanier et n'arrive pas beaucoup à sortir des clous, c'est navrant de se dire que Mario Odissey (aussi bon soit-il) sorti en 2017 arrive à figurer dans ce top 30.