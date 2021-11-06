profile
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
name : Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action-aventure
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif > blog
[Digital Foundry] Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: Les 3 modes visuels comparés
Digital Foundry a sortie sa video comparant les 3 modes de jeux

    posted the 06/11/2021 at 09:44 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    ravyxxs posted the 06/11/2021 at 09:50 PM
    C'est sans appel,le jeu impressionne une très très grosse partie de Twitch
    suzukube posted the 06/11/2021 at 09:57 PM
    Merci Guiguif je voulais faire l'article mais j'avais peur qu'on me tombe dessus pour cause de "putaclic"

    J'y joue en fidélité, et je kiffe trop franchement j'suis aux anges, même si ma PS5 a planté : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrV_3Yhl9io
    leonr4 posted the 06/11/2021 at 09:59 PM
    -Fidélité Mode : min 1800p / max 2160p (Temporal Injection) @ 30fps.
    -Performance Mode : min 1620p / max 1800p (Temporal Injection) @ 60fps.
    -Performance RT Mode : min 1080p / max 1440p (Temporal Injection) (réduction des PNJ...) @ 60fps.

    1) Mode Perf + RT
    2) Mode Perf
    3) Mode Fidélité
