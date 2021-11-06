accueil
name :
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Dossiers
[Digital Foundry] Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: Les 3 modes visuels comparés
Digital Foundry a sortie sa video comparant les 3 modes de jeux
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2021 at 09:44 PM by
guiguif
comments (
3
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/11/2021 at 09:50 PM
C'est sans appel,le jeu impressionne une très très grosse partie de Twitch
suzukube
posted
the 06/11/2021 at 09:57 PM
Merci
Guiguif
je voulais faire l'article mais j'avais peur qu'on me tombe dessus pour cause de "putaclic"
J'y joue en fidélité, et je kiffe trop franchement j'suis aux anges, même si ma PS5 a planté :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrV_3Yhl9io
leonr4
posted
the 06/11/2021 at 09:59 PM
-Fidélité Mode : min 1800p / max 2160p (Temporal Injection) @ 30fps.
-Performance Mode : min 1620p / max 1800p (Temporal Injection) @ 60fps.
-Performance RT Mode : min 1080p / max 1440p (Temporal Injection) (réduction des PNJ...) @ 60fps.
1) Mode Perf + RT
2) Mode Perf
3) Mode Fidélité
