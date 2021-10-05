profile
PSN : quelques très bons plans à tout petits prix
(cliquez sur les titres de jeux en gras pour avoir des avis sur les jeux)

Dead Cells Fatal Seeds Bundle : 19.79€ au lieu de 29.99€



Ashen : 15.99 au lieu de 39.99€


Sherlock Holmes : The Devil's Daughter : 1.99€ au lieu de 19.99€


Brothers - A tale of two sons : 4.99€ au lieu de 19.99€


The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt 5.99€ au lieu de 29.99



STAR WARS JEDI - FALLEN ORDER 19.99 au lieu de 69.99



Metal Gear Solid V - Definitive edition (Ground Zero + Phantom Pain) : 3.99 au lieu de 19.99€


Dragon's Crown ! 7€
Gameforever.fr - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=45218&fbclid=IwAR3I1RHGvs3Oj_gFhXjOMtY-9SaiEpkcSAvf2YuN1w3o6j192lLBE3uQLvI#45218
    tags : psn bons plans
    waurius59, olive, minbox
    posted the 05/10/2021 at 08:10 PM by obi69
    comments (5)
    hanackil posted the 05/10/2021 at 08:27 PM
    J'achète en moyenne un à deux jeux par moi grâce au promo psn
    minbox posted the 05/10/2021 at 08:42 PM
    Sherlock Holmes The Devil's Daughter il est bien ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/10/2021 at 08:49 PM
    Ashen une vraie pépite
    obi69 posted the 05/10/2021 at 08:50 PM
    minbox excellent. Clique sur le titre, ça t'enverra sur mon avis.
    minbox posted the 05/10/2021 at 09:13 PM
    obi69 j'ai regardé et il est dans le PlayStation Now du coup je l'ai téléchargé
