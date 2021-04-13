profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 452
visites since opening : 554739
obi69 > blog
Le fond des cartons
Visite de mon garage d'où j'ai remonté quelques trucs...





On les débliste ou on ne les débliste pas?!
Gameforever.fr - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/votre-jeu-du-moment-t101.php?start=750
    tags : neuf blister putaclik demon souls
    posted the 04/13/2021 at 03:05 PM by obi69
    comments (6)
    altendorf posted the 04/13/2021 at 03:06 PM
    JAMAIS.
    suzukube posted the 04/13/2021 at 03:07 PM
    J'suis pour l'unboxing vidéo
    palan posted the 04/13/2021 at 03:38 PM
    non
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/13/2021 at 04:11 PM
    Un demon's souls sous blister ça doit valoir son pesant de cacahuète, de quoi acheter les remake ^^.
    obi69 posted the 04/13/2021 at 04:31 PM
    Note : tous les autres sont aussi sous blister !
    cail2 posted the 04/13/2021 at 04:39 PM
    Uncharted 2 ou LBP2 éventuellement (ils perdront 2€ de leur cote actuelle de 5-8€ ^^), le reste surtout pas malheureux !
