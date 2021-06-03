profile
Genshin Impact Direct : Présentation de la version 1.4
Avec le retour de Venti ^^ !



Présentation du nouvel event : l'invitation des Alizée
Arrivée d'une nouvelle Waifu : Rosaria

Distribution de codes pour avoir des PrimoGems gratos
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/genshin-impact-presentation-live-de-la-1-4-avec-larrivee-de-rosaria/
    suzukube posted the 03/06/2021 at 04:26 PM
    Codes pour des Primogems : https://otakugame.fr/genshin-impact-code-dechange-pour-des-promo-gemme-gratuites/
