name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Le Joueur du Grenier donne son avis sur Cyberpunk 2077
A l'occasion d'une vidéo sur le RTX avec MSI et Nvidia, le Joueur du Grenier a donné son (très interessant) avis sur Cyberpunk 2077 !

    posted the 02/11/2021 at 08:34 PM by suzukube
