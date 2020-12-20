Top Japan 14 au 20 décembre 2020
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) – 209,123 (964,207)
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 95,097 (6,270,353)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 58,654 (2,028,444)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 44,450 (3,388,984)
[NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 40,359 (407,820)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) – 35,165 (1,654,462)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 33,475 (3,959,987)
[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) – 30,046 (1,687,940)
[NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) – 28,102 (455,469)
[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) – 24,502 (479,976)
[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield + Expansion Pass (The Pokemon Company) –
[NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei Tecmo) –
[NSW] Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu (Level-5) – 21,147 (30,590)
[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company) – 21,081 (3,852,055)
[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo) – 19,871 (3,656,361)
[NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Sega) – 13,806 (40,152)
[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – 13,312 (964,088 )
[NSW] Family Trainer (Bandai Namco) – 13,189 (New)
[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – 12,897 (1,018,008 )
[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) – 10,496 (74,952)
[NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco) –
[NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set / Luigi Set (Nintendo) – 9,479 (116,515)
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack (Bandai Namco) – 9,533 (39,876)
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) – 9,496 (1,714,135)
[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) – 9,344 (2,166,425)
[NSW] Derby Stallion (Game Addict) – 9,209 (100,364)
[NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition (Microsoft) – 8,946 (65,831)
[PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – 7,721 (112,408 )
[NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Oheya no Sumi de Tabi Kibun Sugoroku (Nippon Columbia) – 6,680 (17,980)
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco) – 6,612 (545,603)
5 faits:
1. La banalisation du succès semaine après semaine de la Switch
2. Momotaroh continue de cartonner
3. Minecraft est dans la courbe traditionnelle des long seller Nintendo, les 3 millions assurés donc.
4. Cyrber Punk 2077 a dévissé et ce dirige vers l'indifférence, c'est dingue de se dire que le seul concurrent à vendu uniquement 7 721 jeux (bien sur y'a d'autres jeux après le top 30 ) mais sérieux c'est pas possible!
5. UNe seule nouveauté sur 30 premiers du top 30 japonais en décembre, un vrai désastre