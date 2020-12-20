Top Japan 14 au 20 décembre 2020[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) – 209,123 (964,207)[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 95,097 (6,270,353)[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 58,654 (2,028,444)[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 44,450 (3,388,984)[NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 40,359 (407,820)[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) – 35,165 (1,654,462)[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 33,475 (3,959,987)[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) – 30,046 (1,687,940)[NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) – 28,102 (455,469)[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) – 24,502 (479,976)[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield + Expansion Pass (The Pokemon Company) –[NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei Tecmo) –[NSW] Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu (Level-5) – 21,147 (30,590)[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company) – 21,081 (3,852,055)[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo) – 19,871 (3,656,361)[NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Sega) – 13,806 (40,152)[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – 13,312 (964,088 )[NSW][NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – 12,897 (1,018,008 )[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) – 10,496 (74,952)[NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco) –[NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set / Luigi Set (Nintendo) – 9,479 (116,515)[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack (Bandai Namco) – 9,533 (39,876)[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) – 9,496 (1,714,135)[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) – 9,344 (2,166,425)[NSW] Derby Stallion (Game Addict) – 9,209 (100,364)[NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition (Microsoft) – 8,946 (65,831)[PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – 7,721 (112,408 )[NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Oheya no Sumi de Tabi Kibun Sugoroku (Nippon Columbia) – 6,680 (17,980)[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco) – 6,612 (545,603)1. La banalisation du succès semaine après semaine de la Switch2. Momotaroh continue de cartonner3. Minecraft est dans la courbe traditionnelle des long seller Nintendo, les 3 millions assurés donc.4. Cyrber Punk 2077 a dévissé et ce dirige vers l'indifférence, c'est dingue de se dire que le seul concurrent à vendu uniquement 7 721 jeux (bien sur y'a d'autres jeux après le top 30 ) mais sérieux c'est pas possible!5. UNe seule nouveauté sur 30 premiers du top 30 japonais en décembre, un vrai désastre