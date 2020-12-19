profile
Playstation Girl : Cyberpunk 2077 x Fortnite
Ptain, elle me fait mourir de rire cette série, surtout les 2 derniers épisodes qui collent parfaitement à l'actualité !



et la suite :

    posted the 12/19/2020 at 05:10 AM by suzukube
