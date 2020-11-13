profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
14
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 295
visites since opening : 383454
obi69 > blog
Quelques TRES bons plans indé sur Switch :
Quelques (très) bons plans Switch :

-Planet Alpha est à 1.99 €!

Les avis : https://www.gameforever.fr/planet-alpha-11130.php

-The Escapist est à 2.99€ !


- Abzu est à 1.99€ !

Les avis : https://www.gameforever.fr/abzu-9656.php

-Toki 2.95€ !

Les avis : https://www.gameforever.fr/toki-11140.php

Ghost of a tale 12.50€ !

Les avis : https://www.gameforever.fr/ghost-of-a-tale-11373.php


Vous n'avez AUCUNE excuse !

Gameforever - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=42716#42716
    tags : inde indépendant switch abzu ghost of a tale gameforever the escapist planet alpha toki2
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/13/2020 at 12:09 PM by obi69
    comments (9)
    alexharris59 posted the 11/13/2020 at 12:18 PM
    Il y a Nightmare Boy à 1,99€ aussi.

    https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Nightmare-Boy-1327280.html

    Je ne sais pas ce que vaut le jeu.
    alexkidd posted the 11/13/2020 at 12:21 PM
    Erreur sur ton article. C'est Toki Tori 2 le jeu en photo, pas Toki le remake du jeu de Tad Corp de 1990
    obi69 posted the 11/13/2020 at 12:33 PM
    alexkidd C'est corrigé merci ! J'a rajouté l'avis au passage.
    alexkidd posted the 11/13/2020 at 12:35 PM
    obi69
    thejoke posted the 11/13/2020 at 12:37 PM
    https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Nintendo-Switch/Ghost-of-a-Tale-1742944.html />
    je le vois à 25 euros ghost of a tale
    kikoo31 posted the 11/13/2020 at 12:38 PM
    Planete Alpha est très joli
    mais ce c'est tout
    il y a pas plus ennuyeux comme jeu de plateforme
    obi69 posted the 11/13/2020 at 12:43 PM
    kikoo31
    Tellement faux. Y'a d'excellents passages narratifs, et quelques puzzles super bien pensés. Et c'est un Another World-like, pas un jeu de plateforme pur. Je dis ça je dis rien...
    alexkidd posted the 11/13/2020 at 12:43 PM
    Au passage Toki Tori 2 est à 1€

    https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Toki-Tori-2-Nintendo-Switch-Edition-1340479.html
    churos45 posted the 11/13/2020 at 12:51 PM
    Pour les fans de jeux d'énigmes il y a aussi Agent A à 0,99€ ! Un peu simple, mais j'ai vraiment beaucoup aimé les casses-têtes et l'humour.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre