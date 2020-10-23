profile
La presse commence à recevoir les PS5
Divers


C'est Jeff Bakalar de Giant Bomb qui ouvre le bal
On va enfin voir comment la next gen fait tourner les nouveaux jeux


    posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:37 PM by lightning
    comments (20)
    spectre posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:41 PM
    Enfin
    docbrown posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:41 PM
    kwak posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:44 PM
    Il était temps Maintenant au boulot
    madd posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:44 PM
    Bakalar, un excellent plat portugais.
    leonr4 posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:46 PM
    Finally
    akinen posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:46 PM
    rien d’anormal à les recevoir juste quelques jour avant mais enfin on aura des avis divers et variés
    potion2swag posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:46 PM
    iiiiièèèèsss
    leviamor posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:47 PM
    Je ne regarde plus rien sur la ps5 tant que Sony n'aura pas envoyé mon exemplaire en décembre j'espère .
    barberousse posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:51 PM
    C’est vraiment que c’est dans moins de 3 semaines maintenant la sortie aux US. Comment ça passe vite…
    kwentyn posted the 10/23/2020 at 12:53 PM
    Hate d'en voir plus
    Le gif spiderman le ray tracing a l'air top.
    Vivement le full next gen
    bulford posted the 10/23/2020 at 01:11 PM
    OOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUUUIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    jaysennnin posted the 10/23/2020 at 01:11 PM
    par contre je trouve le packaging bizarre, le fait qu'on voit pas la console en entier et qu'elle soit coupée vers le bas
    nyseko posted the 10/23/2020 at 01:13 PM
    jaysennnin Trop haute pour le packaging, la photo rentrait pas en entier.
    altendorf posted the 10/23/2020 at 01:17 PM
    jaysennnin Bah oui c’est pour cacher le kit de refroidissement tkt
    barberousse posted the 10/23/2020 at 01:18 PM
    jaysennnin je pense que le carton est plus petit que la console
    korou posted the 10/23/2020 at 01:19 PM
    Le gif est vraiment tiré du jeu ?!
    lightning posted the 10/23/2020 at 01:20 PM
    korou OUI
    jaysennnin posted the 10/23/2020 at 01:20 PM
    nyseko altendorf barberousse à la différence des packgaging ps4 et ps4 pro où on a le visuel de la console en entier
    korou posted the 10/23/2020 at 01:21 PM
    lightning jsuis choqué... comme c'est propre !
    lightning posted the 10/23/2020 at 01:30 PM
    korou ouep vraiment impressionnant surtout qu'on parle d'un open world ambitieux en zone urban qui plus est New york...et c'est pas dans deux ans mais au lancement :3
