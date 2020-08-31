profile
articles : 38
visites since opening : 68071
jaysennnin > blog
L'insider Shinobi demande quel était votre jeu favori en 2007
L'insider shinobi a posté un tweet en demandant quel était notre jeu favori de 2007, la question, bien que simple est très compliquée quand on voit tous les excellents jeu de cette année là...

https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/1300485522649907203/photo/1
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/31/2020 at 08:57 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (35)
    guiguif posted the 08/31/2020 at 08:59 PM
    Nan mais on s'en bat pas un peu les steaks ?
    xserial posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:01 PM
    COD 4 et ratchet, 2 claque !
    suzukube posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:03 PM
    PGR4 clairement !
    l3andr3 posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:04 PM
    WoW
    manix posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:04 PM
    GOW et Zelda voyons !
    sora78 posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:04 PM
    Wii Fit et Bee Movie - The Game
    birmou posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:05 PM
    Impossible d'en choisir un tant ce fut un grand cru.

    Bon c'était pas Crysis en tout cas car il était injouable
    wazaaabi posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:05 PM
    J’hésite entre Bioshock et Mario Galaxy
    tuni posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:05 PM
    Il manque Eternal Sonata (Et Lost Odyssey car 2007 Japon lol)
    slyder posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:07 PM
    en 2007 il y a eu aussi Okami, FF12 et Lost Odyssey surtout !

    Sinon je dirais Bioshock et F.E.A.R
    barberousse posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:08 PM
    Crackdown: l’origines du mal.
    ravyxxs posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:09 PM
    BIOSHOCK et de loooooin jamais j'oublierais cette découverte. Et cet VF tellement délicieuse !

    Et première découverte de STALKER !!!!!!!!! UNREAL 3 le mal aimé COD4 pure classique,pure putain de classique !! Witcher....bordel j'ai tout fait cet année en fait mdr Kevisiano.

    Si je devais en choper un,ça serait BIOSHOCK.


    guiguif Normal y a pas de chinoiserie (jte taquine)

    jaysennnin il a choisi une année très très difficile,je m'en rend compte maintenant lol...

    slyder Mais laisse tomber,en 2007 j'avais du temps pour tout ça,comment ? J'ai oublié,et je bossais c'est ça le pire lol.
    metroidvania posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:11 PM
    Uncharted 1
    Bio Shock 1
    Mass effect

    3 jeux incroyables
    olimar59 posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:11 PM
    metroidvania t'es sur smartphone toi
    idd posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:13 PM
    j'ai vu le tweet taleur, je suis incapable de répondre, y a trop de GOTY la même année quoi T_T
    slyder posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:16 PM
    ravyxxs Putain maintenant que tu le dis et après avoir vu la liste sur Wikipédia, j'hallucine le nombre de jeu que j'ai fait cette année là comparé à maintenant, mais moi je sais pourquoi, j'ai fécondé mon bipède à sexe creux personnel et me suis retrouvé avec mon premier amas de chair vivant usant de la moitié de mon code génétique dans les pattes l'année d'après
    walterwhite posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:16 PM
    Bioshock, cette violente claque

    COD4 pour avoir transformer le multi sur console, le début d’un mastodonte.
    churos45 posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:16 PM
    Warhawk
    slyder posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:19 PM
    ravyxxs Sinon Bioshock reste pour moi la meilleur IP/licence créé la gen d'avant sans aucun doute possible
    midomashakil posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:19 PM
    bioshock
    jaysennnin posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:24 PM
    guiguif tu venais de naitre en 2007 c'est ça ?
    kali posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:28 PM
    A quoi ça sert. Hormis nous rappeler que c'était un cru exceptionnel en matière de JV.
    Je vois pas.
    jaysennnin posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:33 PM
    kali tout comme 1998 et 2004
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:44 PM
    J'allais dire Resistance mais c'était 2006 jcrois
    shurax93 posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:46 PM
    PGR4, Bioshock, Metroid
    spartan1985 posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:47 PM
    Hormis Ratchet & Clank j'ai fait tous les autres, dur d'en choisir un.
    ducknsexe posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:56 PM
    Pourquoi il parle de 2007 , y aurais t il un code secret, l insider Shinobi essaye t il de nous dire quelques chose, la suite d un gra'd jeu près a se dévoiler se trouve il parmis ces vignette de jeu.
    k13a posted the 08/31/2020 at 09:57 PM
    Mass Effect pour ma part, je trouves que cette série est la meilleur de cette génération. Dommage que l'on ait pas eu un ME digne de la première trilogie bien que Andromeda n'est pas mauvais. Pas très loin je dirais Assassin's Creed qui est pour moi mon AC préféré, Altaïr n'ayant aucun égal comme personnage principal... le seul vrai assassin à mes yeux, il avait tout de l'assassin. Metroid Prime 3 est vraiment un jeu que j'ai adoré, la trilogie est pour ma part une des meilleurs...
    madd posted the 08/31/2020 at 10:06 PM
    La Orange box forcément.
    opthomas posted the 08/31/2020 at 10:12 PM
    Entre God of War II, Assassin's Creed, Ace Combat 6, Supreme Commander et Metroid Prime 3 c'est dur de choisir
    kuroni posted the 08/31/2020 at 10:14 PM
    Link49 sort de ce corps !!!
    djiman posted the 08/31/2020 at 10:30 PM
    Quelle année de ouf effectivement
    Perso je dirai Mario Galaxy mais entre Mass Effect, Bioshock, Metroid Prime 3 et Stalker, vraiment c'est dur de choisir.
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/31/2020 at 10:39 PM
    2007 ?! Très certainement Mass Effect qui d'ailleurs est le meilleur de la trilogie je trouve
    raoh38 posted the 08/31/2020 at 10:51 PM
    Halo 3 conclusion de la première trilogie
    gunstarred posted the 08/31/2020 at 10:56 PM
    SEGA Rally
