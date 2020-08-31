accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 38
38
visites since opening : 68071
68071
jaysennnin
> blog
L'insider Shinobi demande quel était votre jeu favori en 2007
L'insider shinobi a posté un tweet en demandant quel était notre jeu favori de 2007, la question, bien que simple est très compliquée quand on voit tous les excellents jeu de cette année là...
https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/1300485522649907203/photo/1
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/31/2020 at 08:57 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
35
)
guiguif
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 08:59 PM
Nan mais on s'en bat pas un peu les steaks ?
xserial
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:01 PM
COD 4 et ratchet, 2 claque !
suzukube
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:03 PM
PGR4 clairement !
l3andr3
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:04 PM
WoW
manix
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:04 PM
GOW et Zelda voyons !
sora78
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:04 PM
Wii Fit
et
Bee Movie - The Game
birmou
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:05 PM
Impossible d'en choisir un tant ce fut un grand cru.
Bon c'était pas Crysis en tout cas car il était injouable
wazaaabi
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:05 PM
J’hésite entre Bioshock et Mario Galaxy
tuni
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:05 PM
Il manque Eternal Sonata
(Et Lost Odyssey car 2007 Japon lol)
slyder
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:07 PM
en 2007 il y a eu aussi Okami, FF12 et Lost Odyssey surtout !
Sinon je dirais Bioshock et F.E.A.R
barberousse
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:08 PM
Crackdown: l’origines du mal.
ravyxxs
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:09 PM
BIOSHOCK et de loooooin jamais j'oublierais cette découverte. Et cet VF tellement délicieuse !
Et première découverte de STALKER !!!!!!!!!
UNREAL 3 le mal aimé
COD4 pure classique,pure putain de classique !! Witcher....bordel j'ai tout fait cet année en fait mdr
Kevisiano
.
Si je devais en choper un,ça serait BIOSHOCK.
guiguif
Normal y a pas de chinoiserie
(jte taquine)
jaysennnin
il a choisi une année très très difficile,je m'en rend compte maintenant lol...
slyder
Mais laisse tomber,en 2007 j'avais du temps pour tout ça,comment ? J'ai oublié,et je bossais c'est ça le pire lol.
metroidvania
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:11 PM
Uncharted 1
Bio Shock 1
Mass effect
3 jeux incroyables
olimar59
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:11 PM
metroidvania
t'es sur smartphone toi
idd
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:13 PM
j'ai vu le tweet taleur, je suis incapable de répondre, y a trop de GOTY la même année quoi T_T
slyder
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:16 PM
ravyxxs
Putain maintenant que tu le dis et après avoir vu la liste sur Wikipédia, j'hallucine le nombre de jeu que j'ai fait cette année là comparé à maintenant, mais moi je sais pourquoi, j'ai fécondé mon bipède à sexe creux personnel et me suis retrouvé avec mon premier amas de chair vivant usant de la moitié de mon code génétique dans les pattes l'année d'après
walterwhite
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:16 PM
Bioshock, cette violente claque
COD4 pour avoir transformer le multi sur console, le début d’un mastodonte.
churos45
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:16 PM
Warhawk
slyder
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:19 PM
ravyxxs
Sinon Bioshock reste pour moi la meilleur IP/licence créé la gen d'avant sans aucun doute possible
midomashakil
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:19 PM
bioshock
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:24 PM
guiguif
tu venais de naitre en 2007 c'est ça ?
kali
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:28 PM
A quoi ça sert. Hormis nous rappeler que c'était un cru exceptionnel en matière de JV.
Je vois pas.
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:33 PM
kali
tout comme 1998 et 2004
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:44 PM
J'allais dire Resistance mais c'était 2006 jcrois
shurax93
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:46 PM
PGR4, Bioshock, Metroid
spartan1985
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:47 PM
Hormis Ratchet & Clank j'ai fait tous les autres, dur d'en choisir un.
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:56 PM
Pourquoi il parle de 2007 , y aurais t il un code secret, l insider Shinobi essaye t il de nous dire quelques chose, la suite d un gra'd jeu près a se dévoiler se trouve il parmis ces vignette de jeu.
k13a
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 09:57 PM
Mass Effect pour ma part, je trouves que cette série est la meilleur de cette génération. Dommage que l'on ait pas eu un ME digne de la première trilogie bien que Andromeda n'est pas mauvais. Pas très loin je dirais Assassin's Creed qui est pour moi mon AC préféré, Altaïr n'ayant aucun égal comme personnage principal... le seul vrai assassin à mes yeux, il avait tout de l'assassin. Metroid Prime 3 est vraiment un jeu que j'ai adoré, la trilogie est pour ma part une des meilleurs...
madd
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 10:06 PM
La Orange box forcément.
opthomas
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 10:12 PM
Entre God of War II, Assassin's Creed, Ace Combat 6, Supreme Commander et Metroid Prime 3 c'est dur de choisir
kuroni
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 10:14 PM
Link49 sort de ce corps !!!
djiman
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 10:30 PM
Quelle année de ouf effectivement
Perso je dirai Mario Galaxy mais entre Mass Effect, Bioshock, Metroid Prime 3 et Stalker, vraiment c'est dur de choisir.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 10:39 PM
2007 ?! Très certainement Mass Effect qui d'ailleurs est le meilleur de la trilogie je trouve
raoh38
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 10:51 PM
Halo 3 conclusion de la première trilogie
gunstarred
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 10:56 PM
SEGA Rally
