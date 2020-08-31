« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Astral Chain
29
Likers
name : Astral Chain
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
european release date : 08/30/2019
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
121
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3283
visites since opening : 4382549
nicolasgourry > blog
Hideki Kamiya / Troll ou pas troll...là est la question...


Astral Chain vient de fêter sa première année de sortie.




Pour rappel Hideki Kamiya est producteur et superviseur du premier Astral Chain.


https://www.nintendo-master.com/news/hideki-kamiya-tweete-astral-chain-2
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    opthomas, olimar59, roivas
    posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (20)
    rebellion posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:43 PM
    Troll.
    shanks posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:43 PM
    Bah il me semble que Platinum voulait en faire une trilogie.
    Et le premier a été un succès.

    Donc la question est vite répondue.
    spartan1985 posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:45 PM
    La question est, est ce que Adam a été bloqué ?
    birmou posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:46 PM
    2020 et les gens croient encore en ses twitt...
    masharu posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:46 PM
    Sauf qu'on annonce pas un jeu sur un simple tweet de la sorte. Ça semble bien vouloir titiller les tweetos en vu d'une officialisation dans un certain avenir (ou pas).
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:46 PM
    shanks Un an c'est juste tout de même, le 2 normalement devrait se passer en dehors de la ville. Bon après ils ont déjà pas mal de choses réutilisables du premier

    Cool si un deux voit le jour en tout cas, mon goty 2019
    masharu posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:48 PM
    birmou Faut en plus rappeler qu'Astral Chain fête son premier anniversaire. La communication est tout trouvée.
    sonilka posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:51 PM
    Et son Projet GG, ca avance ? Ou il est deja passé à autre chose ?
    derno posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:53 PM
    sortit de nier qui est à part, j'ai cru comprendre qu'astral chain est leur plus gros succès, ça ne me semble pas farfelu de pensé qu'un deux est en chantier.
    altendorf posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:54 PM
    Si vous connaissez toujours pas le personnage aussi....
    orichimarugin posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:55 PM
    qu'ils finissent déjà leurs projets ça sera déjà pas mal.
    bayo3, projet GG, le eu avec square (babylon fall) et je sais plus quoi d'autre
    grundbeld posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:59 PM
    spartan1985 Probablement. Kamiya est sans conteste un créatif de grand talent mais humainement c’est autre chose.
    opthomas posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:59 PM
    shanks Hâte d'un Astral Chain 2

    orichimarugin sonilka Projet GG ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/31/2020 at 03:00 PM
    opthomas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMEQSnZkFHI
    5120x2880 posted the 08/31/2020 at 03:02 PM
    Troller avec Astral Chain alors qu'il pourrait avec Okami ?
    masharu posted the 08/31/2020 at 03:03 PM
    opthomas Un des 4 projets indépendants du studio (le premier étant l'auto-édition de TW101 sans Nintendo et le second l'ouverture d'un seconde division avec recruitement à Tokyo) https://four.platinumgames.com
    kevisiano posted the 08/31/2020 at 03:08 PM
    Un meilleur que son prédécesseur alors...
    birmou posted the 08/31/2020 at 03:10 PM
    masharu Bah oui c'est évident.
    opthomas posted the 08/31/2020 at 03:17 PM
    nicolasgourry masharu Bon bah voilà j'ai des infos CIMER !!!
    sardinecannibale posted the 08/31/2020 at 03:36 PM
    grundbeld
    Parce qu'il trolle et bloque des gens sur Twitter ? On en est à là ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre