« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Astral Chain
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Platinum Games
genre :
action
european release date :
08/30/2019
nicolasgourry
Hideki Kamiya / Troll ou pas troll...là est la question...
Astral Chain vient de fêter sa première année de sortie.
Pour rappel Hideki Kamiya est producteur et superviseur du premier Astral Chain.
https://www.nintendo-master.com/news/hideki-kamiya-tweete-astral-chain-2
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
opthomas
,
olimar59
,
roivas
posted the 08/31/2020 at 02:42 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
20
)
rebellion
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:43 PM
Troll.
shanks
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:43 PM
Bah il me semble que Platinum voulait en faire une trilogie.
Et le premier a été un succès.
Donc la question est vite répondue.
spartan1985
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:45 PM
La question est, est ce que Adam a été bloqué ?
birmou
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:46 PM
2020 et les gens croient encore en ses twitt...
masharu
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:46 PM
Sauf qu'on annonce pas un jeu sur un simple tweet de la sorte. Ça semble bien vouloir titiller les tweetos en vu d'une officialisation dans un certain avenir (ou pas).
ootaniisensei
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:46 PM
shanks
Un an c'est juste tout de même, le 2 normalement devrait se passer en dehors de la ville. Bon après ils ont déjà pas mal de choses réutilisables du premier
Cool si un deux voit le jour en tout cas, mon goty 2019
masharu
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:48 PM
birmou
Faut en plus rappeler qu'Astral Chain fête son premier anniversaire. La communication est tout trouvée.
sonilka
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:51 PM
Et son Projet GG, ca avance ? Ou il est deja passé à autre chose ?
derno
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:53 PM
sortit de nier qui est à part, j'ai cru comprendre qu'astral chain est leur plus gros succès, ça ne me semble pas farfelu de pensé qu'un deux est en chantier.
altendorf
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:54 PM
Si vous connaissez toujours pas le personnage aussi....
orichimarugin
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:55 PM
qu'ils finissent déjà leurs projets ça sera déjà pas mal.
bayo3, projet GG, le eu avec square (babylon fall) et je sais plus quoi d'autre
grundbeld
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:59 PM
spartan1985
Probablement. Kamiya est sans conteste un créatif de grand talent mais humainement c'est autre chose.
opthomas
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 02:59 PM
shanks
Hâte d'un Astral Chain 2
orichimarugin
sonilka
Projet GG ?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 03:00 PM
opthomas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMEQSnZkFHI
5120x2880
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 03:02 PM
Troller avec Astral Chain alors qu'il pourrait avec Okami ?
masharu
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 03:03 PM
opthomas
Un des 4 projets indépendants du studio (le premier étant l'auto-édition de TW101 sans Nintendo et le second l'ouverture d'un seconde division avec recruitement à Tokyo)
https://four.platinumgames.com
kevisiano
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 03:08 PM
Un meilleur que son prédécesseur alors...
birmou
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 03:10 PM
masharu
Bah oui c'est évident.
opthomas
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 03:17 PM
nicolasgourry
masharu
Bon bah voilà j'ai des infos
CIMER !!!
sardinecannibale
posted
the 08/31/2020 at 03:36 PM
grundbeld
Parce qu'il trolle et bloque des gens sur Twitter ? On en est à là ?
