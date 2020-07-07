profile
The Initiative absent lors du Xbox Showcase
En tout cas c’est ce qu’affirme le très fiable Jeff Grubb, première déception me concernant, je m’attendais au moins a un trailer.

    posted the 07/07/2020 at 01:01 PM by ryosenpai
    comments (2)
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/07/2020 at 01:02 PM
    Une mauvaise "initiative"...
    chester posted the 07/07/2020 at 01:03 PM
    Peut être au Game Awards ou X020, donc Perfect Dark est développé par un autre studios vu que le jeu sera présent lors du show le 23 juillet
