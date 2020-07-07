accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
The Initiative absent lors du Xbox Showcase
En tout cas c’est ce qu’affirme le très fiable Jeff Grubb, première déception me concernant, je m’attendais au moins a un trailer.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/07/2020 at 01:01 PM by
ryosenpai
comments (
2
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/07/2020 at 01:02 PM
Une mauvaise "initiative"...
chester
posted
the 07/07/2020 at 01:03 PM
Peut être au Game Awards ou X020, donc Perfect Dark est développé par un autre studios vu que le jeu sera présent lors du show le 23 juillet
