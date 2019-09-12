profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
kibix971
22
Likes
Likers
kibix971
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 158
visites since opening : 197426
kibix971 > blog
Temtem : Gameplay overview et Date Early access
CremaGames dévoile un peu plus sonTemtem dans une nouvelle vidéo. La sortie de l'early access est attendu le 21 Janvier 2020 sur PC. Une fois terminé le jeu sera également disponible plus tard sur Nintendo Switch.



Kickstarter - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cremagames/temtem-massively-multiplayer-creature-collection-a/posts/2703192
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/09/2019 at 12:15 AM by kibix971
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre