accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
"Lorsque tu ne vois rien d'autre que l'hypocrisie, charge l'atmosphère avec ta fierté!"
Le mal ne se repose alors pourquoi ne pourrais-je en faire de même!
profile
256
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3fromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
bloodborne
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto49
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
link1983
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
lambo
,
yuri
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
dx93
,
fullbuster
,
musicforlife
,
sephiroth07
,
strifedcloud
,
linkiorra
,
link80
,
link49
cloudo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
60
visites since opening :
89590
cloudo
> blog
The outer worlds sur Switch
Obsidian vient juste d'annoncer l'arrivée de The outer worlds sur Switch.
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:18 PM by
cloudo
comments (
15
)
birmou
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:21 PM
madd
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:24 PM
Fouking day one!
darkxehanort94
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:33 PM
Non c'est Impossible, ça tournera pas sur un grille pain !
fredilink
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:33 PM
une bonne nouvelle je m y attendais pas du tout a cette annonce la, ca a l air prometteur elle impressionne quand meme cette petite switch lol
kaiserx
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:34 PM
Mais pourquoi ?
suikoden
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:35 PM
Trop bien !
Je le prendrai en Gamepass sur Xbox et en boite sur Switch pour y jouer partout ^^
cajp45
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:35 PM
the outer world, cuphead, hellblade, minecraft, lucky's tale...Microsoft va devenir l'un des plus gros éditeurs de la switch si ça continu
salocin
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:38 PM
Merci Microsoft ! Il ne fallait pas. S'est trop gentil.
ducknsexe
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:43 PM
putin c est hallucinant
, voila ce que ca donne quand on exploite réellement la switch
Ou bien la switch Pro arrive bientôt
ca cache surement quelques chose entre Microsoft et Big N qui n a pas encore tait annoncé
rbz
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:45 PM
cool, de plus en plus de tier. même si ce genre de jeu est tellement pas adapté au support ( je trouve)
ducknsexe
qu'est tu raconte
déja on voit zéro ingame dans la vidéo X) donc détend toi et attend sagement le rendu qui sera pas foufou ( après le jeu de base est pas bien ouf techniquement et visuellement)
ducknsexe
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:49 PM
rbz
Pour certains illuminé la switch n arrivent pas a faire tourner des jeu
pas bien ouf techniquement et visuellement
, entre lui et the witcher 3 , tu la sent venir la switch pro
ging7
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:50 PM
cajp45
C'est pas microsoft qui édite le jeu. Mais take2
cloudo
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:52 PM
ducknsexe
Bien sûr que pour amener ce jeu sur Switch, Nintendo a dû fournir des garanties à Microsoft comme une optimisation des kits de développement ou bien la confirmation des Switch Pro
k1fry
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:52 PM
salocin
: C'est plutôt Take 2 qu'il faut remercier, puisqu'il s'agit d'un projet issu d'un partenariat entre Obsidian et l'éditeur.
apollokami
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 02:54 PM
C'est pas du footage Switch dans la vidéo. On verra le rendu de cette version plus tard.
En tout cas bonne nouvelle
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Je le prendrai en Gamepass sur Xbox et en boite sur Switch pour y jouer partout ^^
Ou bien la switch Pro arrive bientôt
ca cache surement quelques chose entre Microsoft et Big N qui n a pas encore tait annoncé
ducknsexe qu'est tu raconte déja on voit zéro ingame dans la vidéo X) donc détend toi et attend sagement le rendu qui sera pas foufou ( après le jeu de base est pas bien ouf techniquement et visuellement)
C'est pas microsoft qui édite le jeu. Mais take2
Bien sûr que pour amener ce jeu sur Switch, Nintendo a dû fournir des garanties à Microsoft comme une optimisation des kits de développement ou bien la confirmation des Switch Pro
En tout cas bonne nouvelle