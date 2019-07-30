"Lorsque tu ne vois rien d'autre que l'hypocrisie, charge l'atmosphère avec ta fierté!"
Le mal ne se repose alors pourquoi ne pourrais-je en faire de même!
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
cloudo
The outer worlds sur Switch
Obsidian vient juste d'annoncer l'arrivée de The outer worlds sur Switch.

    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:18 PM by cloudo
    comments (15)
    birmou posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:21 PM
    madd posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:24 PM
    Fouking day one!
    darkxehanort94 posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:33 PM
    Non c'est Impossible, ça tournera pas sur un grille pain !
    fredilink posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:33 PM
    une bonne nouvelle je m y attendais pas du tout a cette annonce la, ca a l air prometteur elle impressionne quand meme cette petite switch lol
    kaiserx posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:34 PM
    Mais pourquoi ?
    suikoden posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:35 PM
    Trop bien !
    Je le prendrai en Gamepass sur Xbox et en boite sur Switch pour y jouer partout ^^
    cajp45 posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:35 PM
    the outer world, cuphead, hellblade, minecraft, lucky's tale...Microsoft va devenir l'un des plus gros éditeurs de la switch si ça continu
    salocin posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:38 PM
    Merci Microsoft ! Il ne fallait pas. S'est trop gentil.
    ducknsexe posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:43 PM
    putin c est hallucinant , voila ce que ca donne quand on exploite réellement la switch

    Ou bien la switch Pro arrive bientôt

    ca cache surement quelques chose entre Microsoft et Big N qui n a pas encore tait annoncé
    rbz posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:45 PM
    cool, de plus en plus de tier. même si ce genre de jeu est tellement pas adapté au support ( je trouve)

    ducknsexe qu'est tu raconte déja on voit zéro ingame dans la vidéo X) donc détend toi et attend sagement le rendu qui sera pas foufou ( après le jeu de base est pas bien ouf techniquement et visuellement)
    ducknsexe posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:49 PM
    rbz Pour certains illuminé la switch n arrivent pas a faire tourner des jeu pas bien ouf techniquement et visuellement , entre lui et the witcher 3 , tu la sent venir la switch pro
    ging7 posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:50 PM
    cajp45

    C'est pas microsoft qui édite le jeu. Mais take2
    cloudo posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:52 PM
    ducknsexe
    Bien sûr que pour amener ce jeu sur Switch, Nintendo a dû fournir des garanties à Microsoft comme une optimisation des kits de développement ou bien la confirmation des Switch Pro
    k1fry posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:52 PM
    salocin : C'est plutôt Take 2 qu'il faut remercier, puisqu'il s'agit d'un projet issu d'un partenariat entre Obsidian et l'éditeur.
    apollokami posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:54 PM
    C'est pas du footage Switch dans la vidéo. On verra le rendu de cette version plus tard.
    En tout cas bonne nouvelle
