With PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan talking openly about acquisitions, a new job listing for M&A Program Manager seems to hint that SIE may have already or is in the process of acquiring new studios

Sony PlayStation is looking for an M&A Program Manager with 2-3 years’ of relevant corporate experience for a 6-9 month contract position. The M&A Program Manager will support the company in the due diligence process and put together project timelines to ensure that all acquisition integration activities are on track.

Et l'offre d'emploi en question :