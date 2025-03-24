PS5 Semaine 11 : du 10/03/2025 au 15/03/2025
1) Split Fiction (PS5) / =
2) Monster hunter wilds (PS5) / =
3) WWE 2K25 (PS5) / Nouveau
4) Astro Bot (PS5) / Retour
5) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
PS4
WWE 2K25
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle
XSeriesX
WWE 2K25
Split Fiction
Monster hunter wilds
XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Ring Fit Adventure
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Avatar : Frontiers of Pandora - Ultimate Edition
The Sims 4 - life & death expansion pack
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
