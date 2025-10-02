

Semaine 5 : du 27/01/2025 au 01/02/2025



1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / =

2) Sniper Elite : Resistance / Nouveau

3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1

5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1

S.E.L.L.

