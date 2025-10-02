PS5 Semaine 5 : du 27/01/2025 au 01/02/2025
1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / =
2) Sniper Elite : Resistance / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1
(Troisième semaine consécutive pour Donkey Kong Country Returns HD en 1er place)
Sniper Elite : Resistance
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Sniper Elite : Resistance
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
XSeriesX
Sniper Elite : Resistance
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Football Manager 2024
EA SPORTS FC 25
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
