Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 02/10/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 285
visites since opening : 451422
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 5 / 2025

Semaine 5 : du 27/01/2025 au 01/02/2025

1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / =
2) Sniper Elite : Resistance / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1

(Troisième semaine consécutive pour Donkey Kong Country Returns HD en 1er place)


PS5
Sniper Elite : Resistance
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Sniper Elite : Resistance
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6

XSeriesX
Sniper Elite : Resistance
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Farming Simulator 25
Football Manager 2024
EA SPORTS FC 25

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    djfab
    posted the 02/10/2025 at 05:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
