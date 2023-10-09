Des Jeux et des Histoires
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Le QG du JV
name : Le QG du JV
title : Des Jeux et des Histoires
screen name : storygames
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/storygames
official website : http://https://www.gamekyo.com
creator : yanssou
creation date : 09/10/2023
last update : 11/04/2024
description : Un jeu ou plusieurs jeux mémorables qui vous tiennent particulièrement a cœur ? Ce groupe permet de faire découvrir l'histoire des jeux vidéos tout en mettant en avant les studios qui les ont produits.
tags : games
articles : 23
visites since opening : 72838
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Vos jeux video préférés








    posted the 11/04/2024 at 07:07 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    zekk posted the 11/04/2024 at 07:16 PM
    Les RPG sont très représentés
    jenicris posted the 11/04/2024 at 07:23 PM
    zekk la plupart des jeux sont japonais aussi
