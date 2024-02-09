vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 34 / 2024

Semaine 34 : du 12/08/2024 au 17/08/2024

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
2) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Animal Crossing (Switch) / =
5) Minecraft (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Spider-man 2
GTA V
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition

PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
GTA V
Red Dead Redemption 2

XSeriesX
EA Sprots FC 24
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Tiebreak : Official Game of the ATP and WTA - Ace Edition

XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2


Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
X-Plane 12
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 09/02/2024 at 02:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kidicarus posted the 09/02/2024 at 02:44 PM
    Ce n'est pas le top de la semaine dernière ?
    djfab posted the 09/02/2024 at 03:48 PM
    Vivement que ça bouge avec Black Myth et Star Wars !
    khazawi posted the 09/02/2024 at 04:01 PM
    4 ans quasiment après les sorties des PS5 et Series X et c'est encore la Switch qui vend le.mieux des jeux...
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/02/2024 at 04:50 PM
    kidicarus non car la semaine dernière c'était Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom qui était cinquième.
    cyr posted the 09/02/2024 at 06:03 PM
    khazawi le top ps5, mis à part la troisième place....

    Spiderman 2, ça volley haut, et gta5, un jeux ps360...
    Tu achète une consoles à plus de 500€ pour jouer à gta5? Non mais sérieusement ?
