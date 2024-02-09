PS5 Semaine 34 : du 12/08/2024 au 17/08/2024
1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
2) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Animal Crossing (Switch) / =
5) Minecraft (Switch) / Retour
Spider-man 2
GTA V
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
GTA V
Red Dead Redemption 2
XSeriesX
EA Sprots FC 24
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Tiebreak : Official Game of the ATP and WTA - Ace Edition
XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
X-Plane 12
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 09/02/2024 at 02:10 PM by nicolasgourry
Spiderman 2, ça volley haut, et gta5, un jeux ps360...
Tu achète une consoles à plus de 500€ pour jouer à gta5? Non mais sérieusement ?