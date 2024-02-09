

Semaine 34 : du 12/08/2024 au 17/08/2024



1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

2) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =

3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =

4) Animal Crossing (Switch) / =

5) Minecraft (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Spider-man 2GTA VElden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionEA Sprots FC 24GTA VRed Dead Redemption 2EA Sprots FC 24Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate EditionTiebreak : Official Game of the ATP and WTA - Ace EditionGTA V - Prenium EditionHogwarts LegacyRed Dead Redemption 2Mario Kart 8 DeluxeLuigi's mansion 2 HDSuper Mario Bros. WonderMinecraft Java & BedrockX-Plane 12Homeworld 3 - Collector's EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.