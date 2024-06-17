PS5 Semaine 23 : du 03/06/2024 au 08/06/2024
1) Paper Mario Remake (Switch) / +1
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) F1 24 (PS5) / -2
4) Spider-man 2 (PS5) / +1
5) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / -1
F1 24
Spider-Man 2
Gran Turismo 7
PS4
F1 24
EA Sprots FC 24
Gran Turismo 7
XSeriesX
F1 24
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
TOPSPIN 2K25
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Paper Mario Remake
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Colletion
Pro Cycling Manager 2024
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 06/17/2024 at 12:25 PM by nicolasgourry