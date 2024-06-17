vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 06/17/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 23 / 2024

Semaine 23 : du 03/06/2024 au 08/06/2024

1) Paper Mario Remake (Switch) / +1
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) F1 24 (PS5) / -2
4) Spider-man 2 (PS5) / +1
5) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / -1


PS5
F1 24
Spider-Man 2
Gran Turismo 7

PS4
F1 24
EA Sprots FC 24
Gran Turismo 7

XSeriesX
F1 24
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
TOPSPIN 2K25

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Paper Mario Remake
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Colletion
Pro Cycling Manager 2024

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 06/17/2024 at 12:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kujiraldine posted the 06/17/2024 at 12:58 PM
    Je me rends compte que je n'ai peut être jamais vu de titre Xbox séries dans le top 5. Je me trompe ?
    kidicarus posted the 06/17/2024 at 01:03 PM
    kujiraldine si, souviens toi après tu t'es réveillé
