

Semaine 14 : du 01/04/2024 au 06/04/2024



1) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +3

3) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / =

4) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / =

5) Rise to the Ronin (PS5) / -3

3ème semaine consécutive pour Princess Peach : Showtime! en 1er Place.

S.E.L.L.

EA Sports FC 24Rise to the RoninDragon's Dogma IIEA Sprots FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenGTA V - Prenium EditionEA Sports FC 24Dragon's Dogma IIForza Horizon 5Hogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Princess Peach : Showtime!Mario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Mario Bros. WonderMicrosoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionMinecraft Java & BedrockEA Sports FC 24Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.