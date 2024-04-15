vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 14 / 2024

Semaine 14 : du 01/04/2024 au 06/04/2024

1) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +3
3) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / =
4) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / =
5) Rise to the Ronin (PS5) / -3

3ème semaine consécutive pour Princess Peach : Showtime! en 1er Place.


PS5
EA Sports FC 24
Rise to the Ronin
Dragon's Dogma II

PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
GTA V - Prenium Edition

XSeriesX
EA Sports FC 24
Dragon's Dogma II
Forza Horizon 5

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Princess Peach : Showtime!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
EA Sports FC 24

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 04/15/2024 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    ouken posted the 04/15/2024 at 05:45 PM
    Switch hardware software c'est du n'imp partout
    cyr posted the 04/15/2024 at 05:49 PM
    Mario kart 8....du début à la fin il aura été la ...mais bordel balancer nous le 9.
    gat posted the 04/15/2024 at 06:10 PM
    ouken cyr Mais vos gueules les Kévin du JV putain
    sora78 posted the 04/15/2024 at 06:20 PM
    gat
    Tu te laches, c'est l'apéro chez toi ?
    guiguif posted the 04/15/2024 at 06:37 PM
    Faut croire qu'il y a beaucoup de gamines en France
    ouken posted the 04/15/2024 at 08:20 PM
    gat je vais devoir passé me venger sur ta mère encore... T'es vraiment une tumeur mec... Triste life
