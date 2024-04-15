PS5 Semaine 14 : du 01/04/2024 au 06/04/2024
1) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +3
3) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / =
4) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / =
5) Rise to the Ronin (PS5) / -3
3ème semaine consécutive pour Princess Peach : Showtime! en 1er Place.
EA Sports FC 24
Rise to the Ronin
Dragon's Dogma II
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
GTA V - Prenium Edition
XSeriesX
EA Sports FC 24
Dragon's Dogma II
Forza Horizon 5
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Princess Peach : Showtime!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
EA Sports FC 24
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 04/15/2024 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
