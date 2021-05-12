profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
EDGE
name : EDGE
screen name : edge
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/edge
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 12/05/2021
last update : 07/13/2023
description : Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
articles : 24
visites since opening : 90147
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
EDGE "387" : Notes / Septembre 2023

(Couverture : Starwars Outlaws)


Aliens : Dark Descent – 8
Roto Force – 8 (indé)
Venba – 8 (indé)
Final Fantasy XVI – 7
Trepang 2 – 7 (indé)
Synapse – 7
Dordogne – 7 (indé)
C-Smash VRS – 6
Master Detective Archives : Rain Code – 6
Oxenfree II : Lost Signals – 5 (indé)


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 07/13/2023 at 12:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    vyse posted the 07/13/2023 at 12:22 PM
    oxenfre 5 ? jv a donné 17 ..c marrant
    shinz0 posted the 07/13/2023 at 12:45 PM
    Final Fantasy XVI – 7 vu les retours c'est correct
    guiguif posted the 07/13/2023 at 01:20 PM
    shinz0 j'avoue moins que la moyenne Meta
    nikolastation posted the 07/13/2023 at 01:45 PM
    Nicolasgourry On connait l'argumentaire concernant le choix de la note de FF XVI ?
    marchale posted the 07/13/2023 at 01:48 PM
    Ff15 avait eu 6 donc ça va c'est pas une mauvaise note .
    marchale posted the 07/13/2023 at 01:54 PM
    Et la même note que ff7r d'ailleurs qui avait eu 7 aussi . De toute façon les note reste subjective.
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/13/2023 at 01:54 PM
    nikolastation c'est la conclusion en Anglais :
    For all the grand sweep of the story, on foot the game often feels parochial. Most of your time is pent padding between villages, through flooded plains and forests linked by corridors. These environments are exquisitely rendered but the world feels forlornly underpopulated. After an arresting first act, Final Fantasy 16's pace slows considerably, with a trickle of sidequests and ponderous main missions.
    The absence of people of colour is notable in a game about slavery. The team's well-publicized that black and brown people did not exist in European medievil times does not hold up - they did. Ice dragons, flame spewing Godzillas and rideable chickens however did not.
    guiguif posted the 07/13/2023 at 01:58 PM
    L'absence de personnes de couleur est notable dans un jeu qui traite de l'esclavage. L'affirmation bien connue de l'équipe selon laquelle les personnes noires et brunes n'existaient pas à l'époque médiévale européenne ne tient pas la route - elles existaient bel et bien. En revanche, les dragons de glace, les Godzillas cracheurs de flammes et les poulets que l'on peut chevaucher n'existaient pas.

    Ah merde, il aurait eu 8 sinon
