Aliens : Dark Descent – 8
Roto Force – 8 (indé)
Venba – 8 (indé)
Final Fantasy XVI – 7
Trepang 2 – 7 (indé)
Synapse – 7
Dordogne – 7 (indé)
C-Smash VRS – 6
Master Detective Archives : Rain Code – 6
Oxenfree II : Lost Signals – 5 (indé)
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
posted the 07/13/2023 at 12:15 PM by nicolasgourry
For all the grand sweep of the story, on foot the game often feels parochial. Most of your time is pent padding between villages, through flooded plains and forests linked by corridors. These environments are exquisitely rendered but the world feels forlornly underpopulated. After an arresting first act, Final Fantasy 16's pace slows considerably, with a trickle of sidequests and ponderous main missions.
The absence of people of colour is notable in a game about slavery. The team's well-publicized that black and brown people did not exist in European medievil times does not hold up - they did. Ice dragons, flame spewing Godzillas and rideable chickens however did not.
Ah merde, il aurait eu 8 sinon