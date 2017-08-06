VIDEO
Monolith : Requiem of the Ancients / Éditeur : VersusEvil / Développeur : C2GameStudio / 2024
Hellboy Web of Wyrd / Editeur : Good Shepherd Entertainment / Développeur : Upstream Arcade / N.C.
Everspace2 / Editeur et Développeur : ROCKFISH Games / 15.08.2023
Sea of Stars / Éditeur et développeur : Sabotage Studio / 29.08.2023
Solace State / Éditeur et développeur : Vivid Foundry Corp / Été 2023 (Exclusif PC/Microsoft)
Worldless / Éditeur : Thunderful et Coatsink / Développeur : Noname Studios / Autonome 2023
MythForce / Editeur : Aspyr / Développeur : Beamdog / 12.09.2023
Roman Sands RE:Build / Editeur : Serenity Forge /Développeur : Arbitrary Metric / 2023
Scarlet Deer Inn / Éditeur et développeur : Attu Games / N.C.
Rain World Editeur : Akupara Games / Développeur : Videocult / Disponible
Axiom Verge 1 et 2 / Éditeur et développeur : Thomas Happ Games / Disponible
Stray Souls / Éditeur : Versus Evil / Développeur : Jukai Studio / 2023
Birth / Éditeur : Madison Karrh et Wings / Développeur : Madison Karrh / 28.07.2023
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre / Editeur : Gun Interactive / Développeur : Sumo Digital / 18.08.2023
Dreamers / Éditeur et développeur : PlaySys / N.C.
Stumble Guys / Editeur et développeur : Scopely / N.C. (Exclusivité temporaire console XBox)
The Making of Karateka / 2023
PS : Dans le Gamepass à sa sortie (en vert)
https://www.ign.com/videos/the-texas-chainsaw-massacre-official-gameplay-trailer-idxbox-showcase-july-2023
C'est soit disant une vidéo de gameplay, mais qui voit du gameplay là dedans ?