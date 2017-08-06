Il y a la 2D, la 3D, faisons place à « l'1D »
title : Il y a la 2D, la 3D, faisons place à « l'1D »
[Spécial]ID@Xbox / 11.07.2023 / Résumé



Monolith : Requiem of the Ancients / Éditeur : VersusEvil / Développeur : C2GameStudio / 2024

Hellboy Web of Wyrd / Editeur : Good Shepherd Entertainment / Développeur : Upstream Arcade / N.C.


Everspace2 / Editeur et Développeur : ROCKFISH Games / 15.08.2023

Sea of Stars / Éditeur et développeur : Sabotage Studio / 29.08.2023


Solace State / Éditeur et développeur : Vivid Foundry Corp / Été 2023 (Exclusif PC/Microsoft)

Worldless / Éditeur : Thunderful et Coatsink / Développeur : Noname Studios / Autonome 2023


MythForce / Editeur : Aspyr / Développeur : Beamdog / 12.09.2023

Roman Sands RE:Build / Editeur : Serenity Forge /Développeur : Arbitrary Metric / 2023


Scarlet Deer Inn / Éditeur et développeur : Attu Games / N.C.

Rain World Editeur : Akupara Games / Développeur : Videocult / Disponible
Axiom Verge 1 et 2 / Éditeur et développeur : Thomas Happ Games / Disponible


Stray Souls / Éditeur : Versus Evil / Développeur : Jukai Studio / 2023

Birth / Éditeur : Madison Karrh et Wings / Développeur : Madison Karrh / 28.07.2023
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre / Editeur : Gun Interactive / Développeur : Sumo Digital / 18.08.2023
Dreamers / Éditeur et développeur : PlaySys / N.C.


Stumble Guys / Editeur et développeur : Scopely / N.C. (Exclusivité temporaire console XBox)


The Making of Karateka / 2023


PS : Dans le Gamepass à sa sortie (en vert)
    jamrock, yanssou, ouken
    posted the 07/11/2023 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    defcon5 posted the 07/11/2023 at 06:11 PM
    Scarlett, c'est joli
    psxbox posted the 07/11/2023 at 06:19 PM
    C est pas fini trop saoulant avec leur passage de gameplay j ai rendu les armes lol j ai bien aimer stray soûls et tjs pas de date de sortie pour eiyuden pfff
    jamrock posted the 07/11/2023 at 06:44 PM
    Merci pour l'article.
    defcon5 posted the 07/11/2023 at 07:07 PM
    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre dans le GP à sa sortie ? Je vais l'essayer direct

    https://www.ign.com/videos/the-texas-chainsaw-massacre-official-gameplay-trailer-idxbox-showcase-july-2023

    C'est soit disant une vidéo de gameplay, mais qui voit du gameplay là dedans ?
