

Couverture : Sifu (PC/PS5/PS4)

Forza Horizon 5 – 9Happy Game – 8Exo One – 8Guardians of the Galaxy – 7Riders Republic – 7Shin Megami Tensei V – 7Age of Empires IV – 7Call of Duty : Vanguard – 6Conway : Disappearance At Dahlia View – 6 (indé)House of Ashes – 6Moncage – 6 (indé)Moonglow Bay – 5