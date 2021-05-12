Couverture : Sifu (PC/PS5/PS4)
Forza Horizon 5 – 9
Happy Game – 8
Exo One – 8
Guardians of the Galaxy – 7
Riders Republic – 7
Shin Megami Tensei V – 7
Age of Empires IV – 7
Call of Duty : Vanguard – 6
Conway : Disappearance At Dahlia View – 6 (indé)
House of Ashes – 6
Moncage – 6 (indé)
Moonglow Bay – 5
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
posted the 12/05/2021 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
Bientôt, le magazine de "janvier" paraitra en septembre si ça continue!
