Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
EDGE
name : EDGE
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 12/05/2021
last update : 12/05/2021
description : Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
articles : 1
visites since opening : 1033
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
EDGE "366" : Notes / Janvier 2022

Couverture : Sifu (PC/PS5/PS4)


Forza Horizon 5 – 9
Happy Game – 8
Exo One – 8
Guardians of the Galaxy – 7
Riders Republic – 7
Shin Megami Tensei V – 7
Age of Empires IV – 7
Call of Duty : Vanguard – 6
Conway : Disappearance At Dahlia View – 6 (indé)
House of Ashes – 6
Moncage – 6 (indé)
Moonglow Bay – 5


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
https://nintendoeverything.com/edge-366-review-scores/
    posted the 12/05/2021 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    micablo posted the 12/05/2021 at 08:06 AM
    "EDGE "366" : Notes / Janvier 2022"

    Bientôt, le magazine de "janvier" paraitra en septembre si ça continue!
    kujiraldine posted the 12/05/2021 at 08:32 AM
    micablo : Exactement ce que je pensais. C'est fou de chercher à être autant "en avance", non ? Surtout que bon nombre des jeux cités sont déjà sortis.
    fan2jeux posted the 12/05/2021 at 08:52 AM
    Exo one
    Happy game
