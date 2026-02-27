accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
solarr
> blog
all
Solarr the PC Master
Skyrim : pour les anxieux, les insomniaques, les contrariés, les artistes, les amoureux
Solarr the PC Master
Pas de rimes, pas de revendications, sinon celles de la nature que les vocalises élisent.
Un peu de pluie, un volume bas, un euphythose, et c'est le sommeil en prose.
posted the 02/27/2026 at 07:12 PM by
solarr
comments (
3
)
jacquescechirac
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 07:26 PM
'me fout tellement le cafard ce jeu, rien qu'entendre la musique me tend lol.
(très belle soit dit en passant
)
solarr
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 07:32 PM
jacquescechirac
ah oui ? j'ai le jeu, jamais fait. Il me faudrait un cerveau décidé.
jacquescechirac
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 08:04 PM
solarr
ah franchement, si tu n'y pas joué à l'époque de sa sortie, jle trouve très compliqué à apprécier aujourd'hui, le gameplay et le feeling c'est zero.
C'est clair qu'il faut se préparer psychologiquement pour commencer une si longue aventure par contre
