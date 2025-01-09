profile
Rayman a 30 ans
Rayman a 30 ans !



Après sa 1ère apparition sur Jaguar (et peu après sur PS1), la mascotte d'Ubisoft a été quelque peu délaissée depuis Rayman Legends.
#Rayman #Rayman30
=> Retrouvez tous nos avis pour les jeux Rayman : - https://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=requete&idRequete=91
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    tynokarts, blondexgf
    posted the 09/01/2025 at 05:19 PM by obi69
    comments (6)
    altendorf posted the 09/01/2025 at 05:28 PM
    negan Un remake ? Ubisoft avait annoncé quelque chose ?
    negan posted the 09/01/2025 at 05:33 PM
    altendorf Merde non en fait, je m'étais mis ça en tête
    altendorf posted the 09/01/2025 at 05:35 PM
    negan Ah putain
    zmaragdus posted the 09/01/2025 at 05:48 PM
    altendorf Bah ça a été confirmé qu'il y a un jeu Rayman en cours et que c'est un Remake. V'là le lien : https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeaksAndRumours/comments/1gawck4/rayman_project_confirmed_by_ubisoft/
    dono56 posted the 09/01/2025 at 06:28 PM
    Perso j’ai un bon souvenir du 3
    judebox posted the 09/01/2025 at 06:59 PM
    J'ai lu "Rayman aurait eu 30 ans"
