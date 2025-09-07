profile
OFFICIEL : Stalker 2 arrive sur PS5
Pour la fin d'année. Optimisé PS5 Pro

    posted the 07/09/2025 at 01:19 PM by rider288
    comments (7)
    potion2swag posted the 07/09/2025 at 01:20 PM
    Letsss go
    altendorf posted the 07/09/2025 at 01:22 PM
    C'était évident, mais bon a voir si d'ici là il sera vraiment "complet".
    iglooo posted the 07/09/2025 at 01:24 PM
    Ca paiera en partie les déficits occultes du GP
    ravyxxs posted the 07/09/2025 at 01:26 PM
    Les joueurs vont avoir la version console la plus stable sorti à ce jour, damn....

    Perso je touche pas le jeu tant que c'est pas en 2.0
    ravyxxs posted the 07/09/2025 at 01:28 PM
    Sinon très sympa la vidéo d'annonce , les clins d'oeil de touche sur l'écran..
    zampano posted the 07/09/2025 at 01:39 PM
    On va attendre la version ps6
    aozora78 posted the 07/09/2025 at 01:46 PM
    Le trailer est très cool en vrai. C'est pas tous les jours qu'on a un trailer méta in-game des personnages qui annoncent indirectement quelque chose en lien avec un jeu.
