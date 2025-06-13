profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
solarr
7
Likes
Likers
solarr
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 239
visites since opening : 437220
solarr > blog
all
[NS2] Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa
Bonjour à tous,

Ce stick arcade est-il compatible NS2 ? ou un autre modèle ?

Cela conditionnera l'acquisition de SF6. Merci.


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/13/2025 at 11:24 PM by solarr
    comments (1)
    peace posted the 06/13/2025 at 11:48 PM
    Normalement le materiel NS1 est compatible NS2
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo