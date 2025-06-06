profile
Ça y est, j'ai acheté mes 3 premiers Jeux Switch 2 !


Hâte de refaire Yakuza Zero avec les sous titres en français ! Et vous, quels jeux avez vous pris avec votre Switch 2 ?
    posted the 06/06/2025 at 10:32 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    natedrake posted the 06/06/2025 at 10:47 PM
    MK World et Fast Fusion pour l'instant.
    zampano posted the 06/06/2025 at 10:55 PM
    Yakuza j’attendrai une promo sur le store vu que c’est pas dans la cartouche
    akinen posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:02 PM
    Ok world et metroid dread (j’attendrai une maj)
    ghostdeath posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:17 PM
    3 jeux qui me tente bien, bonne sélection
