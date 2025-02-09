Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales)



1- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 17,355 (1,175,272)



2- [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 16,254 (180,696)



3- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,263 (6,237,947)



4- [PS5] Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Deep Silver, 02/04/25) – 6,484 (New)



5- [PS5] Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science, 01/30/25) – 5,636 (15,772)



6- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,244 (8,068,328 )



7- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,817 (3,806,165 )



8- [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/25) – 4,723 (94,583)



9- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,620 (1,544,320)



10- [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 3,557 (120,365)



Hardware Sales



Switch OLED Model – 29,886 (8,743,884)

Switch Lite – 9,462 (6,444,419)

PlayStation 5 – 7,227 (5,460,274)

PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,137 (153,816)

Switch – 4,324 (20,055,916)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,044 (913,784)

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,104 (18,918 )

Xbox Series S – 696 (330,241)

Xbox Series X – 520 (317,793)

PlayStation 4 – 21 (7,929,230)



TOTO

Switch - 43672

PS5 - 14408

XBOX - 2320

PS4 -21

Megadrive - 2 000



TOTO FINO

Switch - 35 244 219

PS5 - 6 527 874

Youtube - Famitsu