Charts Japon 03/02 au 09/02/25
Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales)

1- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 17,355 (1,175,272)

2- [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 16,254 (180,696)

3- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,263 (6,237,947)

4- [PS5] Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Deep Silver, 02/04/25) – 6,484 (New)

5- [PS5] Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science, 01/30/25) – 5,636 (15,772)

6- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,244 (8,068,328 )

7- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,817 (3,806,165 )

8- [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/25) – 4,723 (94,583)

9- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,620 (1,544,320)

10- [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 3,557 (120,365)

Hardware Sales

Switch OLED Model – 29,886 (8,743,884)
Switch Lite – 9,462 (6,444,419)
PlayStation 5 – 7,227 (5,460,274)
PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,137 (153,816)
Switch – 4,324 (20,055,916)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,044 (913,784)
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,104 (18,918 )
Xbox Series S – 696 (330,241)
Xbox Series X – 520 (317,793)
PlayStation 4 – 21 (7,929,230)

TOTO
Switch - 43672
PS5 - 14408
XBOX - 2320
PS4 -21
Megadrive - 2 000

TOTO FINO
Switch - 35 244 219
PS5 - 6 527 874
Youtube - Famitsu
    posted the 02/13/2025 at 05:24 PM by solarr
    comments (7)
    solarr posted the 02/13/2025 at 05:27 PM
    Demain, les données du Top 30 Soft.
    defcon5 posted the 02/13/2025 at 05:31 PM
    Megadrive - 2 000 C'est quoi, ça ?
    solarr posted the 02/13/2025 at 05:37 PM
    Selon Hayao "leader Gaga" Nakayama, sur son fauteuil roulant a déclaré En 2024, il y a eu des ventes de produits neufs Sega Megadrive, notamment des jeux réédités par Columbus Circle. Par exemple, "Flame Dragon Seiken Xiaomei" est disponible sous forme de cassette pour les machines compatibles MD/MD.
    De plus, des jeux comme "El Viento" et "Panorama Cotton" ont également été réédités en parfait état.
    Ces rééditions sont vendues dans des magasins d'import rétrogaming japonais et peuvent être achetées en ligne. Ce qui a eu pour conséquence de continuellement vendre notre stock de megadrive. et Cela continuera en 2025.
    keiku posted the 02/13/2025 at 05:43 PM
    mégadrive fait mieux que la xbox (et la ps4)
    newtechnix posted the 02/13/2025 at 05:54 PM
    On a quand même 3 jeux PS5 dans ce top 10

    La Switch dans le même temps de passage, c'est :

    vente 2018: 359 000 consoles vendues
    vente 2019: 560 000 consoles vendues
    vente 2020: 742 000 consoles vendues
    vente 2021: 964 000 consoles vendues
    vente 2022: 708 000 consoles vendues
    vente 2023: 484 000 consoles vendues
    vente 2024: 330 000 consoles vendues
    vente 2025: 348 000 consoles vendues

    Donc grosso modo mamie tient encore la corde comparé à 2024 et 2018
    lalisa posted the 02/13/2025 at 06:19 PM
    Je veux pas être méchant mais quand vous faites des (blog) vérifié vos posts s'il vous plaît.

    Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,104 (18,918 )
    Xbox Series S – 696 (330,241)
    Xbox Series X – 520 (317,793)

    Totale : 2 320 et non pas 1216.
    solarr posted the 02/13/2025 at 06:41 PM
    lalisa mais c'est qu'il est méchant(e) le petit(e)
