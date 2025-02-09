Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales)
1- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 17,355 (1,175,272)
2- [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 16,254 (180,696)
3- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,263 (6,237,947)
4- [PS5] Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Deep Silver, 02/04/25) – 6,484 (New)
5- [PS5] Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science, 01/30/25) – 5,636 (15,772)
6- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,244 (8,068,328 )
7- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,817 (3,806,165 )
8- [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/25) – 4,723 (94,583)
9- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,620 (1,544,320)
10- [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 3,557 (120,365)
Hardware Sales
Switch OLED Model – 29,886 (8,743,884)
Switch Lite – 9,462 (6,444,419)
PlayStation 5 – 7,227 (5,460,274)
PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,137 (153,816)
Switch – 4,324 (20,055,916)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,044 (913,784)
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,104 (18,918 )
Xbox Series S – 696 (330,241)
Xbox Series X – 520 (317,793)
PlayStation 4 – 21 (7,929,230)
TOTO
Switch - 43672
PS5 - 14408
XBOX - 2320
PS4 -21
Megadrive - 2 000
TOTO FINO
Switch - 35 244 219
PS5 - 6 527 874
posted the 02/13/2025 at 05:24 PM by solarr
De plus, des jeux comme "El Viento" et "Panorama Cotton" ont également été réédités en parfait état.
Ces rééditions sont vendues dans des magasins d'import rétrogaming japonais et peuvent être achetées en ligne. Ce qui a eu pour conséquence de continuellement vendre notre stock de megadrive. et Cela continuera en 2025.
La Switch dans le même temps de passage, c'est :
vente 2018: 359 000 consoles vendues
vente 2019: 560 000 consoles vendues
vente 2020: 742 000 consoles vendues
vente 2021: 964 000 consoles vendues
vente 2022: 708 000 consoles vendues
vente 2023: 484 000 consoles vendues
vente 2024: 330 000 consoles vendues
vente 2025: 348 000 consoles vendues
Donc grosso modo mamie tient encore la corde comparé à 2024 et 2018
