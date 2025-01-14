accueil
shanks
shanks
On en parle 2 secondes du dernier brevet de PlayStation ?
Jeux Video
Alors...
Comment dire ?
...
Pourquoi pas hein
https://gamerant.com/sony-dualsense-gun-accessory/
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
gareauxloups
,
akd
posted the 01/14/2025 at 07:15 PM by shanks
shanks
comments (18)
18
)
carlexzaibatsu
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 07:18 PM
sora78
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 07:18 PM
En vrai ce serait un accessoire moins cher est intéressant pour un Duck Hunt Remake
naoshige11
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 07:19 PM
J'ai pas trop compris où cet accessoire (?) serait branché (sur le port casque ?) mais si ils gardent le retour haptique sur la gâchette ça peut être pas mal.
Mais bon ça sent le brevet déposé qui sera jamais exploité.
altendorf
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 07:21 PM
A deux doigt de découvrir à quoi sert un brevet
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 07:26 PM
Comment faire des économies sur un Gun
famimax
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 07:35 PM
Ils ont tellement oublié l'existence de leur casque VR qu'ils ne se rappellent même plus qu'ils ont sorti les manettes PSVR2 Sense, qui pourraient pourtant être parfaites pour des jeux au pistolet même en "plat"
e3ologue
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 07:36 PM
Si ça marche et que ça peut faire revivre le rail shooter à moindre frais pourquoi pas
edarn
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 08:10 PM
Ah ouais quand même...
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 08:16 PM
C'est pour ne pas avoir de taxe trump
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 08:28 PM
bah AU MOINS ça va servir pour les remake de House of the Dead et ....
....ouais non rien, désoler.
thor
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 08:43 PM
Le brevet Alec Baldwin
coconutsu
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 08:47 PM
Autant créer une nouveau PSmove.
skk
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 09:03 PM
fan2jeux
hahaha
kratoszeus
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 09:12 PM
Sony qui innove plus que Nintendo switch 1.5
zoske
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 10:14 PM
pew pew avec la manette
cail2
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 10:14 PM
famimax
House of the Dead 2 sur PSVR2 version boite alleeez !
zboubi480
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 10:18 PM
k13a
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 10:30 PM
Vraiment ridicule comme idée, tenter de tenir votre manette PS5 dans cette position. La prise en main est épouvantable. Je ne vois pas comment un accessoire va rendre ça plus ergonomique. Ça va rester un simple brevet selon moi.
bold
italic
