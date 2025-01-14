profile
On en parle 2 secondes du dernier brevet de PlayStation ?
Jeux Video





Alors...
Comment dire ? ...

Pourquoi pas hein
https://gamerant.com/sony-dualsense-gun-accessory/
    posted the 01/14/2025 at 07:15 PM by shanks
    comments (18)
    carlexzaibatsu posted the 01/14/2025 at 07:18 PM
    sora78 posted the 01/14/2025 at 07:18 PM
    En vrai ce serait un accessoire moins cher est intéressant pour un Duck Hunt Remake
    naoshige11 posted the 01/14/2025 at 07:19 PM
    J'ai pas trop compris où cet accessoire (?) serait branché (sur le port casque ?) mais si ils gardent le retour haptique sur la gâchette ça peut être pas mal.

    Mais bon ça sent le brevet déposé qui sera jamais exploité.
    altendorf posted the 01/14/2025 at 07:21 PM
    A deux doigt de découvrir à quoi sert un brevet
    ducknsexe posted the 01/14/2025 at 07:26 PM
    Comment faire des économies sur un Gun
    famimax posted the 01/14/2025 at 07:35 PM
    Ils ont tellement oublié l'existence de leur casque VR qu'ils ne se rappellent même plus qu'ils ont sorti les manettes PSVR2 Sense, qui pourraient pourtant être parfaites pour des jeux au pistolet même en "plat"
    e3ologue posted the 01/14/2025 at 07:36 PM
    Si ça marche et que ça peut faire revivre le rail shooter à moindre frais pourquoi pas
    edarn posted the 01/14/2025 at 08:10 PM
    Ah ouais quand même...
    fan2jeux posted the 01/14/2025 at 08:16 PM
    C'est pour ne pas avoir de taxe trump
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/14/2025 at 08:28 PM
    bah AU MOINS ça va servir pour les remake de House of the Dead et ....



    ....ouais non rien, désoler.
    thor posted the 01/14/2025 at 08:43 PM
    Le brevet Alec Baldwin
    coconutsu posted the 01/14/2025 at 08:47 PM
    Autant créer une nouveau PSmove.
    skk posted the 01/14/2025 at 09:03 PM
    fan2jeux hahaha
    kratoszeus posted the 01/14/2025 at 09:12 PM
    Sony qui innove plus que Nintendo switch 1.5
    zoske posted the 01/14/2025 at 10:14 PM
    pew pew avec la manette
    cail2 posted the 01/14/2025 at 10:14 PM
    famimax
    House of the Dead 2 sur PSVR2 version boite alleeez !
    zboubi480 posted the 01/14/2025 at 10:18 PM
    k13a posted the 01/14/2025 at 10:30 PM
    Vraiment ridicule comme idée, tenter de tenir votre manette PS5 dans cette position. La prise en main est épouvantable. Je ne vois pas comment un accessoire va rendre ça plus ergonomique. Ça va rester un simple brevet selon moi.
