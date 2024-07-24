profile
all
ガシャポン ニンテンド
Un nouveau gashapon est disponible au Nintendo Store d'Osaka

Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/un-gashapon-nintendo-porte-cles-boutons-de-manettes-provoque-le-chaos-au-japon/
    posted the 07/24/2024 at 04:45 PM by suzukube
    kikoo31 posted the 07/24/2024 at 04:53 PM
    なぜタイトルが日本語なのですか？ここはフランスです！
    suzukube posted the 07/24/2024 at 04:54 PM
    kikoo31 Bah comme ça personne ne pourra dire que c'est du putaclic ?
    kikoo31 posted the 07/24/2024 at 04:59 PM
    suzukube まあ、それはそうだね。日本語の書き方は全てのオタクを引きつけるよ。
    suzukube posted the 07/24/2024 at 05:04 PM
    kikoo31 et c'est le but, comme ça on est tranquille sur l'article entre passionnés
    kikoo31 posted the 07/24/2024 at 05:05 PM
    suzukube 乾杯
    suzukube posted the 07/24/2024 at 05:11 PM
    kikoo31 Ah ah ah je n'avais même pas reconnu le Kanpai xD ! Sinon t'as le Kirby Café qui va ouvrir à Osaka à la fin de l'année aussi
