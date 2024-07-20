:'(
SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos de retour !!!
    posted the 07/20/2024 at 08:50 PM by victornewman
    comments (5)
    thejoke posted the 07/20/2024 at 09:00 PM
    Ca tue, moi qui voulait le cherchait sur ps2 ou gamecube à un prix correct, ça sera sur switch.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/20/2024 at 09:01 PM
    OMAGAD

    A l'époque (peut étre toujours aujourd'hui) mais ce fut le moins apprécier de la "trilogie", tous le monde préfére le monstre Capcom vs SNK 2 mais moi j'ai plus accroché a celui la.

    Pour moi Switch et PC
    khazawi posted the 07/20/2024 at 09:02 PM
    Ca sent le Limited Run pour une version physique lol
    jaysennnin posted the 07/20/2024 at 09:34 PM
    marcelpatulacci ben je ne jure que capcom vs snk2, je sais pas mais je sens bien venir un capcom vs snk3, dejà que terry et mai arrivent dans sf6, je vois venir ça de loin
    alexkidd posted the 07/20/2024 at 09:36 PM
    marcelpatulacci pareil, c'est un jeu du coeur aussi
