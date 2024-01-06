profile
JDG parle de Bioware !
Bioware ! C'est toi qui était l'Elu, tu devais détruire EA et pas te faire acheter ! Tu devais sauver les RPG Occidentaux, pas les condamner a la nuit !

    posted the 06/01/2024 at 03:04 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (8)
    burningcrimson posted the 06/01/2024 at 03:05 PM
    Bioware sa mère lol
    kikoo31 posted the 06/01/2024 at 03:29 PM
    keiku posted the 06/01/2024 at 03:33 PM
    ce qui as tué bioware ? le capitalisme
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/01/2024 at 03:45 PM
    keiku C'est bien resumé.
    michaeljackson posted the 06/01/2024 at 04:06 PM
    Le nouveau Mass Effect a été annule ou quoi?!
    yukilin posted the 06/01/2024 at 04:07 PM
    J'espère en tout cas que le prochain Dragon Age sera aussi bien que Inquisition.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/01/2024 at 04:12 PM
    michaeljackson Non, ils sont juste en enfer du développement.

    yukilin Ca sera pas difficile.
    yukilin posted the 06/01/2024 at 04:15 PM
    darkxehanort94 : Je pense que si au contraire. On l'a déjà bien vu avec Mass Effect Andromeda qui a tenté de reprendre ce que faisait très bien Inquisition et s'est lamentablement vautré.
